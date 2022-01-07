CARTHAGE — Leake Central’s Ca’Lexis Campbell had to make up for being late.
After not being able to start the game due to arriving late, Campbell helped lead the Gators to a 71-54 win over Northeast Lauderdale in a key Region 4-4A contest Friday night.
“I thought we did pretty well. Northeast has a solid team, and we had trouble keeping them off the boards,” Leake Central coach Carl Wilbanks said. “Ca’Lexis starting hitting 3s, and that really helped us.”
Northeast Lauderdale held a slim 17-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. Leake Central began the second quarter on a 8-0 run to take a 23-17 advantage and never trailed for the remainder of the game. The Gators were ahead 36-28 at halftime, with Campbell scoring 11 points in the second quarter.
“I felt like when I got into the game I needed to do what I do,” Campbell said. “The guys started out good without me, and I just wanted help my team out. We made some switches defensively, and then offensively they were overplaying me on the 3-ball, so I just drove to the rim or passed the ball for an open shot.”
Campbell finished with a game-high 19 points to lead Leake Central. Jarred Gray added 14 points, while Kameron Luckett chipped in 13 points and Anthony Hopkins had 10 points for the Gators (13-1, 2-0 Region 4-4A).
“Ca’Lexis can just go, and he’s one of the best players I’ve had since I’ve been here, and he’s a great kid,” Wilbanks said. “We’re happy to start 2-0 in district, but there’s a long way to go, and have to fight for not having any letdowns.”
Amari McDonald and Jadez Blaylock each had 16 points to lead Northeast Lauderdale, while Tylon Brewster added 10 points for the Trojans (10-4, 1-1).
“They were quicker and longer than we noticed on film, and we had to adjust, and they played really well,” Northeast Lauderdale coach Lewis Lightsey said. “They shot it really well, so give them a lot of credit. This division has been always been a hard girls division, but this year I think it’s a hard boys division because there are a lot of good teams, and it’s going to be a dog fight each night.”
In the girls game, Leake Central beat Northeast Lauderdale the 55-39.
Both teams continue Region 4-4A play on Tuesday as Leake Central travels to Choctaw Central, while Northeast Lauderdale travels to Kosciusko.
