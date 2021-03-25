Clarkdale’s Houston Wedgeworth has been providing his teammates with plenty of air conditioning so far this season.
Strikeouts tend to be a regular occurrence when Wedgeworth takes the mound for the Bulldogs. Against Raleigh Monday evening, Wedgeworth pitched seven innings and gave up just two hits in a 7-0 Clarkdale win. His 18 strikeouts that night are believed to be a Clarkdale single-game record, head coach Scott Gibson said.
That’s not the only impressive thing about the junior right-hander. Gibson said Wedgeworth doesn’t get rattled easily, an invaluable trait for a starting pitcher and one that was made apparently last season after Wedgeworth transferred in from Northeast Lauderdale.
“I can give you two instances,” Gibson said. “Last year against Enterprise, which is a rival, we fooled around and loaded the bases with no outs, and he struck out the side to get us out of that inning, and he did the same thing against West Lauderdale this year. He’s just that type of guy. The situation is never too big for him.”
Wedgeworth said the key for him in those situations is to trust his teammates in case the ball is put in play. Getting the strikeout doesn’t hurt, either.
“When I start to think about things I try to calm down, take deep breaths and relax myself,” Wedgeworth said.
With a fastball that sits in the mid 80s and a developing curveball, Gibson said Wedgeworth has become a major part of the Bulldogs’ early success.
“He hit the ground day one last year as a guy we knew would be a good arm for us,” Gibson said. “He just continues to get the job done. He’s a great kid, very laid-back, which is the perfect mentality you want in a pitcher. He never gets high, never gets low, and you never know what’s going on with him. He just goes out there with a professional mentality and gets it done.
“Like everyone, we only got a sample size of 10 games last year, but we knew we had a good thing with him. He’s got a good swing-and-miss fastball, and the last two or three weeks his breaking ball has been phenomenal. It’s been sharp late with a lot of depth to it, and he’s been throwing two pitches up there right now that he can use anytime in the count.”
Between last year and this spring, Wedgeworth said he’s noticed several improvements that have led to his strong start.
“My location on all my pitches has gotten better, especially my curve,” Wedgeworth said. “I’ve also had a little uptick in my velocity, and my mechanics are a lot better.”
His growing comfort with his curveball has helped keep opposing hitters off-balance during their at-bats against Wedgeworth.
“I feel like I have complete control over it,” Wedgeworth said. “I can throw it for a strike whenever I want or throw it in the dirt to make them chase it.”
When he’s ahead in the count, though, Wedgeworth said his mid-80s fastball is often too tempting to pass up.
“I really want to throw a high fastball because most people swing through it,” Wedgeworth said.
The Bulldogs entered Friday’s game against Raleigh with a 10-3 record, and Wedgeworth said their success so far has been due to the team’s strong defense and chemistry. The goal is an MHSAA Class 3A state championship, and Wedgeworth said he and his teammates will have to maintain the momentum they’ve built in order to achieve that kind of success.
“Everyone has to keep working together and not get complacent,” Wedgeworth said. “We have to work hard and trust our teammates.”
Between now and next season, Wedgeworth said he’s hoping to develop a third pitch to mix it in with his fastball and breaking ball.
“I want to up my velocity and develop a changeup,” Wedgeworth said. “Right now I only throw it in practice.”
