JACKSON – Union's battle with Calhoun City in the MHSAA2A girls semifinals almost felt like two games in one.
For 14 minutes, Union more than held its own against the defending state champions, leading 17-12 as halftime approached. But over the final 18 minutes, the Lady Yellow Jackets were outscored 32-12 for a season-ending 44-29 defeat.
“We missed a couple of easy ones in big situations that rimmed out, and they kept feeding the big girl (Quay Bailey) down low. Her physicality bothered us,” Union coach Matt Wilbanks said.
Bailey, Calhoun City’s 6-1 senior center, was a matchup nightmare for Union, finishing with 13 points, 12 in the second half. Official stats were not kept, but she had at least that many rebounds.
“Size-wise, they are a lot bigger than us,” Wilbanks said. “I was very proud of Madison (Buckley) for giving (Bailey) all she wanted down low.”
The first half was tight. Union led 10-9 after one quarter and stretched the advantage to 17-12 before Calhoun City scored the final six points of the half for an 18-17 lead. Union was scoreless through the first 4:57 of the second half as Calhoun City led 26-21 though three periods, then pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Makyla Davdison and Conley Langford added 12 points each for Calhoun City. Davidson came off the bench with a 3-pointer and was 9-for-10 on free throws.
Buckley and Kamyia Russell had eight each for Union.
Union reached the semifinals with victories over Bogue Chitto 46-43, Puckett 61-31 and West Lincoln 35-32.
“It had been a great ride. I love these kids like they are my own,” Wilbanks said. “I’m proud of the effort they gave me all year.”
Union started two seniors – Keshona Smoot and Trinity Lambert – and three juniors – Buckley, Kamiya Russell and Kierra Russell.
“We wouldn’t be here without them” Wilbanks said of his seniors, including Taiqua Hunter. “They were ninth graders when I got here.
“I have some key pieces coming back next year. If we can get one or two of the younger ones to develop, I think we have a chance to make a run again. I do.”
If the team is able to have a summer program, Wilbanks said the goal will be developing the younger players.
“The older players will work on offense. Defensively, we’re pretty good. We just struggle on offense sometimes,” Wilbanks said.
Calhoun City will go for a repeat championship against New Site at 1 p.m. Friday. It will be a matchup of the state’s No. 1 (New Site) and number No. 2 (Calhoun City) 2A teams.
