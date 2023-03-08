Southeast Lauderdale softball made a short trip across the county to face Clarkdale on Tuesday night, but the Tigers left empty-handed after the Bulldogs pulled off an 8-3 victory.
Bulldogs defend home field with victory over Tigers
- Staff Report
