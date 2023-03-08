904A4906.jpeg

Southeast Lauderdale's Lily Jamieson (3) slides safely into second base Tuesday night at Clarkdale.

Southeast Lauderdale softball made a short trip across the county to face Clarkdale on Tuesday night, but the Tigers left empty-handed after the Bulldogs pulled off an 8-3 victory.

904A4748.jpeg

Clarkdale's Brooke Gibson (4) hits a single for the Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night.
904A4857.jpeg

Photos by Jason Dyess

Alana Nixon (1) throws a runner out at first base as the Clakdale Bulldogs defeat Southeast Lauderdale 8-3 Tuesday night.
904A5077.jpeg

Madalyn Goodman (7) pitches for Southeast Lauderdale Tuesday night at Clarkdale.
904A5063.jpg

Clarkdale's Ava Mosley (2) gets the start as pitcher to help lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 8-3 victory over Southeast Lauderdale.

