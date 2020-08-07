Southeast Lauderdale’s volleyball team was originally supposed to be coached by softball coach Chris Harper, but when Harper was deployed to serve in the armed forces this fall, the school turned to girls basketball coach Dana Buchanan.
Having coached one season of volleyball at Houston High School and also taught the sport in physical education at previous teaching stops, Buchanan said she grew up playing volleyball in church and understands the basic rules of the sport. Once the school needed someone to lead the team in its inaugural year, she and assistant basketball coach April Larkin agreed to take on the challenge of building a program from the ground up.
“We wanted to make sure someone cared about the kids and made it the best it could be for everyone who’s involved,” Buchanan said.
Since the Mississippi High School Activities Association allowed athletic activities to resume on campus in June following the shutdown of sports in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Buchanan said the team has been practicing as much as possible. Everyone washes their hands and tries to social distance as much as possible, though budget restrictions do force them to share balls during practice.
“It’s been fun,” Buchanan said. “It’s always good when you have kids that actually want to do whatever it is you’re trying to do, whether that’s in the gym, or classroom. Sometimes as a coach you have days that aren’t fun, but overall it’s very fun and a lot more enjoyable than I actually thought it would be, and I know the kids are having a good time.”
Following the elimination of slow-pitch softball by the MHSAA after the 2019 season, volleyball programs began starting up in member schools across the state as a female sport for which college scholarships can be earned. Unlike when she’s coaching basketball, Buchanan said volleyball is completely new for most of the players, and that has its plusses and minuses.
“The biggest challenge is that I only have one kid who played volleyball at a private school a couple of years ago when she was in middle school I think,” Buchanan explained. “Other than that, no one’s every played. Most of my kids haven’t even played at church or in a recreational setting at all. The good thing is they don’t have any bad habits to break. The bad thing is we’re starting from zero.”
Because of that, Buchanan said expectations have to be tempered as the team plays competitively for the first time.
“It’ll depend on how we develop,” Buchanan said. “As a coach, I’m very competitive, so I don’t want to say I don’t care (about wins and losses), but I’m more worried about skill development from the first day until the end of the season. In basketball, everyone’s question is when we’ll win the next state title. When you’re starting a new program, your expectations have to be different. If you’re not coaching to win a state title, I don’t think you should be coaching, but you have to start somewhere, and with our skill development, we’re learning at a good pace and getting better every day.”
A few of her basketball players are also playing volleyball this fall, and Buchanan said she doesn’t think it will be a major transition when it’s time to switch to basketball.
“Anytime an athlete is playing a sport and getting in shape, I don’t feel like it hurts me because they’re going to practice basketball every day anyway,” Buchanan said.
The last scheduled game for the regular season is Oct. 8 at Newton, and the playoffs last into the rest of October. Basketball season begins in November, so there shouldn’t be too much interference for Buchanan’s coaching duties.
“I’ll be honest, that’s something I looked at before agreeing to take the job,” Buchanan said. “Basketball is my first love. If you look all the way out to the state championship in volleyball, that’s at the end of October right now, so it doesn’t interfere that much. Now, when we start staying after school for basketball, there could be some late nights for me.”
