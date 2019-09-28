COLLINSVILLE — Eli Bryan rushed for 147 yards, J.J. Grant added 104 yards and West Lauderdale ran past Southeast Lauderdale 45-0 Friday night on homecoming.
The Tigers managed just 43 yards rushing and 41 yards passing as the Knights controlled the line of scrimmage for the duration of the contest and also hauled in four interceptions.
“Our line blocked well, and they both ran the ball really well,” Knights head coach Brock Clay said. “We made the blocks, and we focused on us this week and not necessarily on our opponent. We’ve been very successful in the past by doing that, so I guess you can say we got back to the basics.”
Grant credited his offensive line with creating plenty of running room and allowing him to power through defenders at the point on contact.
“I just like running behind them because they’re big, and they get me where I want to go,” Grant said.
He also complimented Bryan, who proved both tough and elusive with yards after contact and making defenders miss on scampers.
“Just seeing him run, it’s amazing,” Grant said.
Bryan scored West Lauderdale’s first touchdown on a 5-yard carry with 2:07 left in the first quarter. On the ensuing Tigers possession, West’s Jordan Nix got an interception, setting the Knights up with good field position as the first quarter ended.
On the opening play of the second quarter, Braden Luke lined up to kick a 42-yard field goal, which missed, but an offside penalty by Southeast gave Luke another try from 37 yards out, on which he connected. The ball remained on the roof of the Knights’ multipurpose facility, which sits behind the Tigers’ first-half end zone, and West took a 10-0 lead with 11:59 left before the half.
“I stepped back, and Eli, the holder, told me that I had this, and I leaned back, and the first thing that came to my head was short and easy, nice and sweet,” Luke said. “It was right down the middle. It’s still stuck up on top of the field house right now, so we’ll have to figure out how to get that down.”
Grant scored his first touchdown of the game with 3:13 left in the quarter, and West took a 17-0 advantage into the half.
Following homecoming festivities, West scored against on an 11-yard run by Grant with 8:38 to go in the third, which was followed with a two-point run by Bryan, and Wyatt Castle added a 15-yard scoring catch from Bryan with 4:06 left in the third quarter.
West’s final two touchdowns came in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Dustin Page and a 12-yard carry by Bryan. The PAT failed after Bryan’s touchdown to make the score 45-0.
Southeast head coach Calvin Hampton said Friday’s performance against the Knights showed his team still isn’t where it needs to be at this point in the season.
“Hat’s off to West, they beat us,” Hampton said. “We didn’t execute, and playing against good teams, subpar teams or mediocre teams, you have to be able to execute. I saw flashes of the old mentality, which was disappointing. The only thing we can do is go back to work. We have an off week, and we have to get ourselves prepared for district play.”
STAT LEADERS
As a team, West Lauderdale finished with 293 yards on the ground. Bryan was 6 of 12 in passing for 66 yards and a touchdown. Jackson Parker caught three passes for 24 yards, Braden Luke added two catches for 27 yards and Castle’s one catch was the 15-yard scoring reception.
For Southeast, Jatyran Williams rushed 10 times for 39 yards, while Travis Moore had three receptions for 18 yards. The Tigers were 6-for-13 in passing for 41 yards and four interceptions. In addition to Nix, the Knights’ Jeremiah Combs had two picks, and Jacob Vance had one interception.
Defensively, Vance finished with six solo tackles, while JJ Rowcliff had three and Nix tallied two.
“That’s an excellent thing,” Grant said. “I’m glad the defense stepped up and did their job.”
UP NEXT
Southeast Lauderdale (1-5) has a bye week next week and will host Forest Oct. 11 to start MHSAA Region 5-3A play, while West Lauderdale (3-3) will host Leake Central next week to begin Region 4-4A play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.