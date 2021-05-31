Ashley Brown and David Mowdy entered Monday’s scramble round at the Ed Lewis Memorial Day Tournament four strokes out of the lead in the championship flight.
The duo saved their best golf for Memorial Day itself, shooting a 58 to finish at 192, jumping three teams who entered Monday ahead of them to win Northwood Country Club’s annual three-day tournament.
“I’m elated,” Brown said.
Said Mowdy, “It feels pretty good. We had a good day today — a good weekend.”
Shooting a 58 and coming from four strokes behind to win wasn’t easy, but Mowdy said the key was playing steady.
“We both played well,” Mowdy said. “We made some big putts in the beginning that gave us good momentum to finish off the back nine.”
Not getting too caught up in one hole was also important to their success, Brown said.
“You make some you’re not supposed to, and you miss some you’re supposed to make, but you just grind it out and good things happen,” Brown said.
Northwood golf pro Kyle Carpenter said Brown and Mowdy’s come-from-behind win was a great way to cap off a good weekend of golf.
“We couldn’t have had better weather in May,” Carpenter said. “It was actually a little chilly for a couple of days, and we’re excited to have a new champion — and it was a really exciting finish to have them come from behind. It’s really awesome. Everyone is kind of watching the last group to go out, but at the end you start hearing chatter about them being 12, 13 under, and everyone starts going over and trying to watch them.”
Brown said he couldn’t have asked for a better partner in Mowdy.
“He’s a good friend of mine who I’ve known forever,” Brown said. “He’s a stud.”
Mowdy likewise had plenty of praise for Brown.
“He’s a good steady golfer who hits it straight and makes big putts,” Mowdy said.
