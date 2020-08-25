Already up a set, the Clarkdale volleyball team was locked in a tight second Tuesday night with Northeast Lauderdale.
Down 15-13, a point for the Lady Bulldogs handed the serve to Brooke Gibson, whose six aces, including five straight, highlighted a 12-point run for Clarkdale to close out the second set and take a commanding two-sets-to-none lead.
The Lady Bulldogs carried that momentum into the third where they allowed just five points and secured the set to claim the program’s first-ever victory with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-5 win on the road.
“They were just fighting. They fought hard all night, they all played well, I’m super proud of all of them,” Clarkdale head coach Stephanie Read said. “They played together, they talked, they communicated, and that’s how you win the game.”
Gibson finished with 11 aces and added two kills for her team.
“Oh man, she was on fire,” Read said. “She was awesome.”
The match marked the Lady Bulldogs’ second in as many days as they fell to West Lauderdale in their season-opener Monday. It was the first for the Lady Trojans’ program, however, and head coach Debrah Everett said her squad’s rotation is their biggest issue.
“That is going to take us, I would say, a few more games to figure it out, but that’s what’s killing us,” Everett said. “It would be easy for me to put them in not a rotation, but I want them to learn the way other programs were established and the way collegiate players play, so I am challenging them to play the rotation.”
The Lady Bulldogs began the match on serve and took an early 5-0 lead thanks to a trio of aces from Gibson. Two more aces from Avery Knowles stretched their lead out to 10-3 and they eventually built a 22-9 advantage in the opening set. Northeast (0-1) managed to score five of the next six points, with the help of back-to-back aces from Raijana Rodgers, but a kill by Clarkdale’s Mary Ashley Culpepper and an ace by Katie Brooke Smith concluded the set.
Consecutive kills by Lilly Grace Henderson early in the second kept the Lady Trojans in the contest, and a spike from Emily Byers on a three-point run gave them a 15-13 edge before Gibson and company ran away with it.
The Lady Bulldogs won the first five points of the third set as well before a kill by Northeast’s Britney Wells ended the streak. Ahead 7-2, Clarkdale (1-1) rattled off 12 consecutive points and went on to take the final frame.
The Lady Bulldogs claimed 37 of the final 42 points played.
“Today their nerves were gone,” Read said. “Yesterday there were a lot of nerves, so today should’ve been yesterday. We’re ready for Thursday night.”
Both teams play again Thursday, with Clarkdale opening up its home slate against Newton County and Northeast traveling to Southeast Lauderdale.
“They’re concentrating on where they’re supposed to be, and they can’t completely focus on their skills that they have,” Everett said. “so once we get the rotation, and it is muscle memory and they don’t have to think about it, then they can begin to focus on their skills.”
