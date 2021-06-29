Lewis Lightsey will be placing a lot of responsibilities on the shoulders of Tylon Brewster this coming winter, but he thinks the junior power forward is up to the task.
After starting full-time as a freshman, Brewster split time as a sophomore at the four position this past season for the Northeast Lauderdale boys basketball team. Now, Lightsey said Brewster has stepped up into more of a leadership role this summer, and he feels the 6-foot-2 1/2 big man can be a key cog for the 2021-22 Trojans.
“He was a part-time starter some last year alongside Jake McElroy, and now he’s going to be full-time at the power forward position that goes all the way back to Romero Osby and some other good players we’ve had at the four,” Lightsey said. “At that position, you have to handle the ball, score, rebound and do a lot of other things, so that puts pressure on him, and I think he’s grown up a lot. He’ll be ready to do that and show that leadership role.”
Embracing the spotlight is Brewster’s approach — “I just have to step up,” he said — and he’s satisfied with the progress he’s made up to this point in the summer.
“I feel like I’ve gotten a little better, but I still have more work to do,” Brewster said. “I’ve improved on driving to the rim and my mid-range shot the most, and I still need to improve on my 3-point (shooting) and dribbling.”
Even so, Lightsey said one of Brewster’s best assets is his ball-handling skills, something that isn’t normally associated with a player his size.
“For a big guy, he really handles the ball well and helps us against the pressure playing in the middle, and that’s very key when you play a lot of teams that press like we do,” Lightsey said. “I guess he played a lot of guard when he was young because he really has that skill — and it’s unorthodox sometimes, but when he gets low to the ground he’s quick with his hands. Even defensively, the ball will go inside, and he’ll be real quick to knock it away and that kind of thing, so he has really quick hand-eye coordination for a big.”
Brewster confirmed he was a guard coming up through the youth level and middle school, and he was able to gain valuable experience since he always played in age groups a couple of years older than him.
“I was the biggest in 9-10 playing with the 13- and 14-year-olds,” Brewster explained. “You have to be a good ball handler.”
Sometimes that hand-eye coordination has gotten Brewster in foul trouble, however. Instinctually, he’ll go for the ball on defense even in situations where he’s not in position to do that without drawing a whistle, and it’s something Lightsey said he’ll have to improve upon this winter.
“Sometimes when you’re a young player it’s really hard to stay positive when you’re a big guy and you feel like you get in the game and a lot of fouls are called on you, and that’s what happened last year,” Lightsey said. “He got into some foul trouble because he was either reaching in and his hands were so quick or he wasn’t in the perfect position just due to being a young guy, but I think now he’s realizing he can’t make those silly fouls because he has to stay on the floor for his teammates.”
A lot of it is having the right mindset, something Brewster admitted he didn’t always have last year.
“I’m trying not to get silly fouls like reaching in,” Brewster said. “In the past, I was trying to play really lazily and not have to run all the time. I realized that didn’t work and had to adjust, and now I try to play good defense.”
In those areas, Lightsey said Brewster has improved a lot.
“Attitude-wise he’s in the right position,” Lightsey said. “He’s doing better defensively, and I think the biggest thing for him is going to be having to get in great physical shape. He’s doing football and basketball, so he’ll be back-and-forth, but football and basketball shape aren’t the same thing, so when football season ends he’ll really have to get into basketball shape quickly.”
Brewster said that adjustment from the fall to winter sports shouldn’t be too difficult, especially since he has plenty of motivation going into basketball season.
“Our goal is to make the playoffs and win the ’ship,” said Brewster, referring to the MHSAA Class 4A state title. “We have to go all the way this year. Me and my teammates, everyone has to work together and play their roles.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.