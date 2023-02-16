“My husband wants to start turkey hunting this spring. What can I expect?” When I heard the question, my mind ran back across the years through my progression as a turkey hunter. “How much time do you have?” I asked, as I knew that my answer would be lengthy.
As we talked, I began to reflect upon the wisdom of the “Old Pro” himself, Mr. Gene Nunnery. In his second book, “I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes Unto The Hills,” Nunnery, that great bard of the longbeard, doles out some wonderful advice for the would be turkey hunter and, more importantly, for his or her spouse.
Nunnery’s sage guidance comes near the end of his book in the chapter entitled “The Turkey Hunter.” It is my opinion that those who administer premarital counseling would do well to include the chapter in their discussions if either member of the counseled party is or has plans to become a turkey hunter.
Consequently, this advice only applies to turkey hunters. If your future partner hunts other wild game, all is well, proceed as planned. In Mr. Gene’s words, “It is no big deal to be the wife of a dedicated duck, deer, or rabbit hunter. No real adjustments to your lifestyle need be made to hunt these or any other critter other than the wild turkey.”
G and I never received any turkey hunting specific premarital counseling and we’ve lived happily ever after for almost 29 years now. Fortunately, my father-in-law was a turkey hunter and my wife is a Daddy’s girl; therefore, when he got me hooked on turkey hunting after our marriage, G was, if not supportive, at least understanding.
I will note that Mr. Gene was from a different time and all of his advice may not necessarily apply today. For example, I’ve always been happy to slip quietly out of the house in the predawn darkness, granola bar or sausage biscuit in hand, leaving G fast asleep rather than expecting her to prepare me a “hearty breakfast” as per Nunnery’s instruction.
I’m quite certain that having the sense not to ask has kept me from leaving with any knots on my head courtesy of a cast iron skillet. Again, much of Mr. Gene’s advice was for another time and, good or bad, it worked for him.
However, much of the wisdom that he imparts is as beneficial today as it was back then. Take this pearl, for example: “The more a person hunts the wild turkey the more important it is for him to kill one each year.” Nothing could be closer to the truth—turkey hunters face tremendous pressure, most of which is self-imposed.
The more days that go by without success, the crazier the turkey hunter becomes. As Nunnery writes, “Every day that passes without success adds a few degrees of pressure, and please know the kind of pressure a turkey puts on a man is different from all other pressures on earth. It is worse.”
Another turkey hunting reality that Nunnery brings to light is the fact that sleep deprivation and the mental anguish of being bested day after day by a bird with a brain the size of a pea make for weary and needy turkey hunters. His advice on this topic is certainly still relevant.
In his words, “If you are kind, considerate, cooperative, and completely tolerant to your turkey man, it will be the best investment you’ll ever make toward good relations with him. That’s because his need for these things is greater at this time in his life than they will ever be again.”
Maintaining an understanding nature toward your significant other throughout the season is critical, as is planning the social calendar. In addition to chasing gobblers, it is all that the dedicated turkey hunter can do to make it to work and God forbid that some ball or party makes its way onto the calendar.
The Old Pro’s advice here is some of his best: “Try to avoid social functions that require his presence during turkey season. There is no place a turkey hunter could be worse off than standing around at midnight in a ‘tux’ dulling his senses with strong drink and small talk. At the same time, his already superior adversary reposes in the quiet sanctuary of his habitat and at the midnight hour has already five hours of sleep.”
I could go on, but I think it best to mete out these life-changing, marriage-saving truths in small bites. As March approaches, rest assured that a healthy marriage and turkey hunting can coexist; however, it always helps to remember that “for better or worse” can both come in spades each morning depending upon what that old gobbler does after flydown.
Hopefully, Mr. Gene’s wise words combined with the experience I have gleaned from almost 29 years of marital turkey hunting bliss will serve you well in the upcoming season. Until next time, here’s to seeing you “happily ever after” out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
