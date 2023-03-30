“…I’m leaving on a jet plane, Don’t know when I’ll be back again, Oh, babe, I hate to go…” John Denver
Full disclosure, I love John Denver – always have, always will. For me, he’s the true King of Rock and Roll. Did Elvis sing with Kermit the Frog and the Muppets? I rest my case.
I also love travel and when said travel involves flying, I usually end up with the lyrics of “Leaving on a Jet Plane” running through my mind the entire time that I am packing and, then again, when I’m leaving.
Sometimes, it’s Denver’s “Goodbye Again,” which he often performed together with “Leaving” that fills the travel playlist in my mind. Either song seems appropriate for the mix of emotions that I always feel, the excitement for the going and the sadness over the leaving.
There’s still something magical about flying to me. The fact that it’s possible to stand sipping coffee while staring into the mist hovering over the pasture at the farm at daybreak and end the day watching the sunset while standing in the chilly waters of the South Fork of the Snake River in Idaho still seems to me an amazing feat.
Even with the less appealing realities of air travel these days – long lines, delayed flights, lost luggage—looking out the window from 10,000 feet at the landscape passing below still makes me smile. I still feel like a seven-year-old boy standing in his yard looking up at the jet trails amidst the clouds and wondering where those people are headed and what it must feel like to be them.
Every time the wheels leave the ground after takeoff, I think back to the first time I felt the sensation. I was newly married and, having never flown in my life to that point, I must have looked like a child on his first trip to Disney World. It was magical to me, the sounds of the plane, the feeling of watching everything shrink away below us as we climbed, the sensation of ears popping.
I still feel that way about watching the world go by from the sky and wondering if somewhere below there’s a little boy looking up and wondering where I am going and what it must be like.
Sadly, this time I wasn’t headed to fly-fish the South Fork of the Snake but, instead, to a company meeting in Orlando. However, the fact that it was in Orlando made it more appealing, as for the last several years Las Vegas had become our destination for company meetings.
One trip to Las Vegas was enough for me, and as my dad would say, “I ain’t lost anything in Vegas that I need to go find.” Having the meeting in Orlando would make the getting there and, more importantly, the getting home much easier. In fact, I even booked my return flight early enough on Friday that I would be back in time to turkey hunt that afternoon.
The promise of the early return was the carrot dangling in front of my nose to get me through the meeting this week. Turkey season was in full swing and I didn’t relish the thought of missing a day, let alone five days, when I knew the longbeards would be “telling the news” back home.
The thought of missing those days, especially with the five-day forecast looking perfect for being in the turkey woods, was anathema to me. It brought to mind another saying of my dad’s. At some point on all of our family vacations I could count on him saying that he was ready to be home. “No bed sleeps as good as mine,” he would always say.
Over the years, I’ve come to realize that he was right. However, there is one caveat to that for me. On a recent trip to hunt Osceolas in the swamps of Florida, I slept like a baby on an air mattress in my tent. That bed was almost as comfortable as my bunk between the confluence of Palisades Creek and the South Fork of the Snake during our fly-fishing trip to Idaho last year.
It seems that I sleep quite well on vacation, especially a vacation that involves being in the outdoors. However, as I said, this is a work trip, and I will be missing a week of turkey season. Oh well, that’s enough lamenting over my First World problems.
I made it safely and on time to Orlando Monday afternoon, albeit without my luggage, and while I sat in baggage claim waiting for my bag to arrive on a later flight, my mind began drifting back home.
It was daybreak and I was standing beside the bend of the clear running spring-fed creek that drains into the beaver pond. As I admired the blooming dogwoods and wild azaleas, a turkey gobbled up the ridge and the lyrics of another John Denver song came to mind – “Hey it’s good to be back home again.” It certainly was, and it certainly will be.
Writer Paul Theroux described bliss as, “The exalted state of not wishing to be anywhere else.” Standing there beside the creek was just that. Being home was truly blissful. Oh well, only five days to go!
Until next time, here’s to finding your bliss.
