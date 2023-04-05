I’ve found myself in a strange place this spring. Being a tree farmer means that you, by definition, farm trees. You plant them, they grow, you cut them, and then you replant. It’s a wonderful circle of life.
Technically, I’m more of a caretaker of the family forest. The trees actually belong to my mother-in-law, my wife, and her sister, and I look out for them (the family and the trees). However, over the years of hunting in them and walking among them with family and friends, I have become rather attached.
At my age, I am well aware that change is a constant in this life, and how we handle that change says a lot about us. This spring finds me in a time of big changes, and it seems that, perhaps, I am better with small ones.
This turkey season has been a weird one, and I think that it has a lot to do with one of the big changes, both for me and for the turkeys. The bulk of our pines have needed thinning for several years. As a result of limits placed on pine pulpwood quota at the mills, we have been in a holding pattern.
Fortunately, last fall we found someone that would be able to thin at least a portion of the timber, and I thought that thinning would have a little effect on my turkey hunting this spring. I was wrong.
In addition to our thinning, the timber company land that adjoins much of our property is being clear-cut. Unfortunately, the combination seems to have the whole place and everything connected to it out of sorts.
Last week, our forester informed us that the logging operation that is doing the thinning could stay and thin the remainder of the property. For the health of the trees, they need to be thinned, but it means that the pristine area that I have grown accustomed to hunting over the past years is about to change dramatically.
I have always waxed nostalgic about what it would’ve been like to hunt deer and turkeys in the hardwoods that once stood where the pines now stand, but that reality only exists in my imagination.
However, I remember what the hardwood cutover looked like when it was newly seeded in pines, and I can vividly remember hunts with my father-in-law, family, and friends over the years in every stage of the growth of those seedlings. I watched the trees grow until they reached a point where I could sit at the base of one and call to a turkey, or attach a ladder stand and climb into my perch, looking through the pines in search of a buck.
As I mentioned, turkey season has been odd this year. It’s easy to blame the lack of gobbling activity on the clear-cutting and thinning, and perhaps that plays into it. Or, perhaps, it’s just turkeys being turkeys. However, if I can feel so palpably the change that is happening, then the creatures that actually live in those trees can certainly feel it.
For the record, I don’t consider myself a “tree hugger,” but I am certainly a “tree lover.” I appreciate toilet paper, fence posts, and two by fours as much as the next person, but I must admit that the results of what it takes to get the raw materials are not pretty.
A quote I read recently in the book “The River You Touch” by Chris Dombrowski comes to mind. The quote, “Sawdust doesn’t seed,” strikes me now as appropriate in relation to cutovers. There’s nothing pretty about a cutover except perhaps your bank account afterwards, if the price is right.
Growing trees is a process, a process that on this land was set in motion before my time here. I know that when these trees are gone we will replant, and, hopefully, I will be able to watch that process again for a time. After that, the next round will be for our children and grandchildren and, hopefully, for the generations to come.
This past Saturday, I left the turkey woods to bury Nana’s cat Two Socks. Pop had taken him in some 21 years ago, and when Pop died and we moved to the country, Two Socks made the move as well, and he adapted flawlessly.
We buried him in our pet cemetery by the lake and, along with so many other things now gone, it was as if I was burying another connection to Pop. It’s one more change that we will adjust to, much like the turkeys and the deer will adapt to their shrinking forest.
Perhaps, that’s why I’m so attached to the trees. I could walk you there today and show you the base of a pine that I sat with my back against calling a turkey with Pop at my side. Thinking about that makes me smile and thinking about the fact that some of those trees are about to be gone saddens me. It’s the loss of one more thing that connected us.
I know that just like the natural world and the creatures in it, we will adapt and, much like the newly thinned pines, we will grow in the light of the sun that now shines through the open canopy.
Until next time, here’s to dealing with change.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
