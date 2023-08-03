“Now I’ve heard there was a secret chord that David played and it pleased the Lord…” — Leonard Cohen, “Hallelujah”
Apparently, I am in the minority, or at least I have a special kind of brain. I discovered this fact while driving down Highway 45 earlier this week.
For my morning workout, I had selected “Night Ranger’s Greatest Hits” as the soundtrack for my time in the gym. Later, while driving to work, I switched from the radio to my phone to listen to a book and the Night Ranger album started playing.
The song was “Sentimental Street” and suddenly I noticed that I had chill bumps on my arms. Clearly, I love the song, but, to my recollection, it holds no special attachment for me.
I remember when it came out in 1985. In fact, the “Seven Wishes” album was one of my favorites; however, it doesn’t mark a significant event, person, or place in that time of my life. It was just a good album and a great song.
Since I seem to have this response to music quite often, I began doing a little research later that evening. At first, it seemed that I was in the minority, but upon further reading, it seems that I simply have a “very special kind of brain.”
Evidently, around 50% of people out there have this response to certain music, a response that elicits what I have always called chill bumps, and others call goose bumps or goose pimples.
According to an article by Reuben Westmass on discovery.com, “Getting chills from music is not as common as you might think.” In fact, the Westmass article, citing a study from researchers at USC, shows that “only about 50 percent of people feel things like shivers, a lump in their throat, and goosebumps when they listen to music.”
Why is this? Why are some of us different when it comes to our response to music? I have always loved music and my enhanced responses aren’t limited to one genre of music.
I well remember the first time that I heard Antonio Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” while sitting in my music appreciation class at Northeast Community College. I also remember the chill bumps. The music moved me.
The class lived up to its title. Although I certainly already appreciated music, the class exposed me to several forms of music that, up until that time, I hadn’t really experienced at a significant level, if at all. It truly enhanced my appreciation for music.
According to the USC research, those who have this type of moving response to music are different, or at least our brains are different.
In the trial, after their exposure to music, all participants in the study were given MRI scans. The results showed that those participants who experienced an emotional response to music had “brains [that] turned out to have a much higher volume of fibers connecting their auditory cortex to the areas that process emotion.”
As it turns out, there’s even a name for these heightened emotional responses. According to the Westmass article, “The phenomenon of chills or goosebumps that come from a piece of music (or from any other aesthetic experience) is called frisson.”
For me, these “aesthetic experiences” aren’t limited to experiencing music or art, they also occur in the outdoors. The gobble of a wild turkey from its roost in the gloaming before dawn or the sound of a whitetail buck’s footfalls in the leaves as he approaches through the hardwoods both give me chills, as does the sound of a mountain stream rolling across rocks as I wade its waters scanning for signs of a trout.
While some of these sensations may be attributed to the rush of adrenaline and our “fight or flight” response, others, like the sound of the mountain stream, point to the reality that I am a creature emotionally moved by sound.
What does this say about who I am? The article suggests that those of us who have these responses may also be more open to new experiences, more creative, or even more intellectually curious.
One last musical memory surfaced while I pondered the realities of my various states of frisson. In the memory, I am a young man, standing graveside at a funeral service at a small county church and although I am not sure whose funeral, I am sure of the song: “Beulah Land.”
To this day, whenever I hear the first few words--“I’m kind of homesick for a country, to which I’ve never been before…” --the chill bumps form and teardrops begin to well. It is a deep, heartfelt, lump-in-your-throat feeling.
Clearly, music and the music of nature have great power, a power capable of eliciting both an intense physical and emotional response. Until next time, here’s to the power of music, art, and nature to move our souls and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
