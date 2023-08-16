The stretch of Highway 6 heading west from Pontotoc, with its rolling hills and long straightaways, is a nice stretch of road to do some thinking, and that’s exactly what I found myself doing Saturday morning.
As we made our way toward Oxford that morning, past the soybean fields, sale barns, and churches, my thoughts and emotions had a familiar feel. How did we get here? How is he old enough for this? How are we old enough for this?
G and I were headed up to help our nephew Billy move into his dorm room at Ole Miss, or, more accurately, to provide emotional support for his parents. Billy is their first child to head off to college.
I could well remember the emotional wrecks that we were after moving our children into their dorms. The pain was palpable, and those tears were some of the hardest I’ve ever cried.
When we pulled away from Tate’s dorm at Alabama headed toward Meridian, I tell folks that I cried until we crossed the Tenn-Tom Waterway. However, truthfully, those tears lasted into the night.
After that, I cried a little each time we left her in Tuscaloosa or each time that she left heading back after being home. Fortunately, we still had one chick in the nest.
All too soon, however, it was Dan’s turn to go and, this time, the tears came on a sidewalk corner behind his dorm at Mississippi State, all of us breaking down while hugging before we left him to walk to the car. The nest was now empty.
The good news for the parents out there is that we survived, and driving through the Hill Country Saturday morning, I thought about what I could say to D and Mymy to assuage their grief. As I pondered the roller coaster of emotions the Vans were riding, white-knuckled and misty-eyed, a favorite quote came to mind.
“It is the fundamental unfairness of parenthood, that if we do our jobs well, the deepest bond we are given will walk out the door with a wave over the shoulder.”
For me, no truer words about being a parent have ever been spoken than those by Robin Wall Kimmerer in “Braiding Sweetgrass.” She goes on to say that “we are showered every day with gifts, but they are not meant for us to keep.” It crossed my mind that I should stand in the dorm lobby handing out Kimmerer’s words to parents as they walked past.
Letting go is hard, especially letting go of the greatest gifts we are given, and filling the void is impossible. You are left with a child-sized hole inside. Even now, it is never easy for us when they leave. I still cry every time and I know I always will, and that’s OK.
However, there’s also good news. They still need you--even if it’s only for good meal on a random Wednesday night in September or, in those first few days and nights, the answer to the mystery of where you put their shampoo or deodorant. Little things go a long way in lonely times. Also, there is no feeling quite like the first time that you return for a visit or that they come home.
Exiting off the highway for Oxford, my thoughts turned to Billy. I didn’t seem overly concerned with giving him the “Don’t make the same mistakes that I made” talk. I’ve shared those mistakes with him and, quite frankly, he’s way more grounded than I was heading off to college at that age.
What I found myself thinking most about was not what I could say or do for Billy, rather what he had done for me. We had spent a week together earlier this year on a turkey hunt in South Florida. That time together was and is precious to me. Such is the value of the currency of time, it’s one of the greatest gifts we can give.
Walking into Billy’s dorm room, the first thing that I noticed was a Spring Legion flag adorning his wall with the motto “Not Subject to Change.” The flag, which depicts the scene of a successful turkey hunt, seemed quite apropos of my thoughts concerning the bond that we share, this love for turkey hunting.
It also cemented (if only in my mind) my “cool uncle” status. I mean, I did help create and foster this love in him. At dinner the night before, Billy and I had discussed the Upper Sardis WMA, Holly Springs National Forest, and other places he planned to turkey hunt in and around Oxford during this upcoming spring season. It left me with a warm feeling.
After helping hang a couple pictures and installing a finicky Bluetooth soundbar, I took one last look at the Spring Legion flag before hugging Billy and heading out.
I left feeling proud about a young man that is going to do great things in this world, a young man with a heart that, like his father’s and his mother’s, is filled with love and hope and, like his Uncle B’s, a passion for longbeards gobbling in the gloaming of a spring morning.
Until next time, here’s to new adventures, to letting go, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
