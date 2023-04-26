I received a thank you note earlier last week, but more about that later. Before turkey season, I penned an article entitled “Turkey Hunting: For Better or for Worse” that primarily had to do with the impact of turkey hunting on relationships and marriage.
In the article, I mentioned Mr. Gene Nunnery‘s words about the pressure that turkey hunters apply on themselves. In the words of the Old Pro, “The more a person hunts the wild turkey the more important it is for him to kill one each year. Every day that passes without success adds a few degrees of pressure… .”
Since it was mid-February at the time that I wrote the column, the season had yet to open and I gave very little thought to that pressure. I’ve had a really good run as a turkey hunter and, fortunately, I’ve had a fair amount of success over the years, which I attribute directly to having really good mentors.
After returning home, yet again, without a bird in hand a few days ago, the reality hit my wife that I have yet to get a turkey this season. “What are you going to do if you don’t get a turkey? Are you going to be depressed all year?” she asked.
It was a valid question. She knows how much turkey hunting means to me and “The Old Pro” was exactly right. I could feel the pressure mounting as G’s words echoed through my mind.
If you’ve turkey hunted for any length of time then you’ve had these experiences, times when it seems that no matter what you do, no matter how perfect your set up, things just don’t go your way. It is, to say the least, very frustrating.
Fortunately, in the midst of my frustration, I received a letter in the mail and, about the same time, happened across a short video from Mossy Oak, both of which helped me regain some needed perspective.
Now, before I go any further, this season has yet to end, and that means my streak of success is still alive. Is there a chance? Yes, there’s a chance!
The letter was a thank you note from my nephew. I’ve always been a huge believer in thank you notes, and I’m blessed to have married someone that values them as much as I do. Hence, that’s one thing that we’ve instilled in our children, and I’m proud of that fact.
Clearly, the same is true for my sister and brother-in-law as the note from my nephew brought tears to my eyes and now hangs in my office. It also reminded me of what’s really important.
I won’t quote his exact words because that’s personal, but the gist of his note was gratitude for the experiences he had with me in the swamps of Florida chasing Osceolas, experiences that created memories he will never forget.
The same holds true for me, as I will always treasure our time together. I’ve been a part of mentoring him into turkey hunting, and the even more beautiful thing about our hunt in Florida was that it was spent with one of my turkey hunting mentors and best friends, Steve Brown
Now, like me and his namesake grandfather, Billy Hull, little Billy is hooked on turkey hunting, and knowing that makes me smile.
At some point after receiving the thank you note, I came across a video on Mossy Oak GO (go.mossyoak.com) entitled “The Kid.” In the video, and I’m sorry to say that I don’t know who to credit with these words, the narrator expresses this sentiment about turkey hunting:
“…one day it clicks, you realize it’s not about the kill, it’s not about your own personal endgame, it’s about the path, the experience, and passing on that passion. … somewhere along the way, we find the inner desire to share these experiences with friends, loved ones, and brothers of the outdoors. But the bond you create in the woods with loved ones warms your soul more than any personal success in the field ever could.”
After hearing those words, I texted a good friend that I had mentored into turkey hunting, Jamie Thomas, to see if he could make a hunt with me this past weekend. It was one of my best hunts of the year and, in keeping with the theme of my season, we didn’t get the turkey.
However, the sunrise looked a little different that morning. It’s amazing what the right perspective brings. Hopefully, one day my nephew Billy will open a thank you note from a friend or family member, perhaps one of my grandchildren, thanking him for memories in the turkey woods, memories that they will never forget.
Make it a point this week to share the things you love with others, and if those experiences happen to include turkey hunting, you still have a few days to get that done this season.
