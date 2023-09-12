“The whole idea of compassion is based on a keen awareness of the interdependence of all these living beings, which are all part of one another, and all involved in one another.” – Thomas Merton
As I sit here on the back porch watching the butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds buzz and flit about between our small pollinator garden and the canopy of trees that overhang the yard, I grow ever more firmly convinced of a notion that I have placed great stock in throughout my life, the idea that small things make a big difference.
We have seen more hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies around this year than we have ever seen at the farm. Now, in the spirit of a reality check, I am not naïve, and I don’t consider myself lacking in the commonsense category either, so I realize that many factors have contributed to this increased abundance.
Did the addition of the small back yard pollinator garden make a difference? Without a doubt, it did. However, so did allowing the native pollinating plants around our lake to expand rather than continuously cutting them back and mowing them down.
I took notice of that fact last weekend while working in the oak grove down by the lake. There was a multiplicity of butterflies around the lake milling about from flower to flower and plant to plant.
The reality of the increase around the lake, unlike the small garden in our backyard, is that I really didn’t do much other than make a minor adjustment to my mowing and clipping. That’s one of the amazing things about nature--it seems to me that if we will only stay out of the way, nature seems to do just fine without us.
However, in areas where dramatic changes have been made to the landscape over generations, like doing away with native plants and grasses, it often takes a little help to return our backyard “Edens" to the lush and vibrant gardens that they once were.
It is in these instances, I believe, when little changes over time can make dramatic differences, which brings me full circle to my belief in the notion that small things make a big difference.
I’ve written about this concept from time to time over the years in stories such as “Turtles, Politics, and the Importance of Kindness,” but what came to mind most recently was a memory from 7th grade.
First, let me say that the move from 6th grade to 7th was, for me, the equivalent of a quantum leap. At East Union Attendance Center in Ellistown, MS, it meant moving from the elementary end of the hall all the way up to the high school end.
Thinking about it now, my pulse begins to race a bit and my vision begins to tunnel. That’s what I remember that it felt like looking down that long hall toward all those upperclassmen and, horror of horrors, those lockers.
If for some reason you can’t remember those days, let me help you. Picture a chubby 7th grade boy with sweaty palms trying to work the combination lock on his locker between classes alongside his fellow neophyte entrants to junior high while intermingled with the remaining study body (7th – 12th grades).
It was a relatively safe environment, if you don’t consider the threat of being stuffed into and locked within your own locker (don’t laugh, I saw it happen). Honestly, to my 7th grade mind, it was horrific. It was the equivalent of gen pop at Shawshank Prison.
In reality, it was a hard year for me as a small fish in a much bigger pond with harder classes, more responsibilities, and, did I mention, lockers? Somewhere, along in the period of the first week or so, I managed to make it home with a backpack that failed to contain my science book and notebook.
Both were locked safely within my new locker alongside any hope that I had of passing Mr. Hickey’s first General Science test. All was lost. I was doomed. To quote Ecclesiastes, “…I hated life, because what is done under the sun was grievous to me; for all is vanity and a chasing after wind.”
Yet, all was not doomed. One of my dad’s friends happened to be the janitor at the school. My dad called him and within a few minutes we were standing at the school entrance alongside Mr. Bud.
Standing there looking up into his face, I didn’t see my father’s coon-hunting buddy, I saw Superman and this time instead of a cape, he had a key ring.
I can’t remember how I did on that test, however, even today, I have never forgotten what Mr. Bud did for me that afternoon. It taught me the power of small things. In this case, a small act of kindness that continues to shape the way I look at and walk through the world today.
With this in mind, the Merton quote that I referenced seemed appropriate as it takes everyone and everything into account, everyone and everything from 7th grade boys with sweaty palms to Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterflies.
Until next time, here’s to doing the small things that make a difference each day, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.