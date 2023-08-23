A little over a year ago, in July of 2022, I wrote the first installment in a series about “outdoor virtues.” My intention was to lay out specific traits or qualities that have served me well in my outdoor pursuits as well as the beneficial characteristics that I observed and learned from other outdoorswomen and men over the years.
That first article focused on the virtue of patience, and I used the example of the fly fishing guides that I have encountered over the years as, to date, I have yet to encounter a guide that doesn’t possess this virtue in abundance.
If, by chance, you have been eagerly awaiting installment two in my “Outdoor Virtues” series, your wait is now over.
If nothing else (and I assure you, there is much else), my time in the outdoors has made me a wiser person. This wisdom has been gleaned from the people, places and things I have encountered in my outdoor endeavors along the way as well as from the pages of the writings of heroes like Bass, Lopez, Kimmerer and Nickens.
The wisdom I am referring to is an all-encompassing amalgamation of these experiences. It is accumulated knowledge, insight, good sense, discernment and good judgment. It is part experience, science, philosophy and religion.
The idea for virtue two came to me recently while reading an article from Psychology Today. According to the article, “Wisdom is one of those qualities that is difficult to define—because it encompasses so much—but which people generally recognize when they encounter it.”
That’s probably why I didn’t do a concise job of explaining it earlier. Wisdom is hard to define, but you know it when you see it or after you have come to understand it. Wisdom is multifaceted. It is comprised of many components. It is, as I stated, an amalgamation.
The article goes on to say that “wisdom encompasses cognitive components, such as knowledge and experience, reflective components, or the ability to examine situations and oneself, and prosocial components, meaning benevolence and compassion. Wisdom is also connected to abilities such as perspective-taking, open-mindedness and intellectual humility.”
Regarding the last two, “open-mindedness” and “intellectual humility,” wisdom also seems to be age related. I say that because for me, I certainly became more open-minded and intellectually humble as I aged, as I began to understand that, in fact, I didn’t know it all and that my way was neither necessarily the right way nor the only way of thinking about and looking at things.
With that said, and to keep it simple and meet the word count restrictions of this column, here are a few tidbits of the outdoor wisdom that I have gleaned over the years with a specific view through the lens of people, places and things.
Let’s take the last first, the things. Writer Jim Harrison famously said that “life would be impossible without wine, fishing, and dogs” and, based on my experiences, I would say that he’s exactly right.
Furthermore, I’ll add that some of the greatest wisdom that I have learned about life and how to live it to the fullest has come from watching my dogs, and at the top of the list would be living life with a zeal for joy.
I think of the way our current trio greets me at the door when I come in after a long day of work, or how excited they become when they see G’s car coming up the driveway. If I always lived life and loved my wife, children, family, friends and neighbors with the type of unconditional love and joy that my dogs display, I would be a better person and the world would be a better place.
Speaking of making the world a better place, as a Christian I believe that I am called to worship the Creator as well as care for the creation. I am to be a steward of the land and the creatures that rely upon it rather than treating it as simply a resource that I ride roughshod over, leaving desolation in my wake.
Our move to the farm helped me grow in this wisdom and understanding. I have matured in my role as caretaker. I have learned that the give-and-take relationship of which I am a part thrives when I give much and take only what is needed.
If I am honest, I must say that, as a hunter, that is not always the way that I viewed the relationship. For years, I leaned heavier toward the taking without the needed focus on the giving. Living on the land with the wildlife has helped me see that, helped me restore the balance, the reciprocity, by shifting it in favor of the giving.
Lastly, the wisdom that I’ve been gifted from people over the years has come, as I mentioned earlier, both through my outdoor mentors and via the page from the respected hunting and nature writers whom I most admire. The “open-mindedness” and “intellectual humility” which were mentioned in the Psychology Today article made this growth possible.
It is when you realize that you have much to learn that you are most open to receiving the wisdom that others have to offer. Until next time, here’s to being open to the wisdom that surrounds us in the people, places and things of the great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.