“Summer nights and my radio. Well that’s all we need, baby, don’tcha know?” – Van Halen, “Summer Nights”
With the abundance of recent rain, it seems that I have entered an ongoing battle with Bahia grass. Lately, my spare time either seems to be spent mowing and bushhogging or watching it rain.
In fact, the record rainfall that we received in Louisville last week not only boosted the grass and turned my driveway into a system of gullies reminiscent of a miniature scale model of the Grand Canyon, but also flooded much of the city.
Saturday morning, after I repaired the driveway with the tractor and box blade and changed the mower blades, I fired up the zero turn and began the process of reclaiming our jungle-like lawn.
I finally took a break around 1:30 for a late lunch and as I sat in an Adirondack chair in the front yard enjoying a chicken salad sandwich and a cold beer, my mind began to drift westward.
Our son Dan was soon heading back to Wyoming for an internship with the Cody Conservation District. The role would keep him in Mountain West through the end of October, and sitting there in the oppressive “feels like” heat of 110-plus, I must admit that I was a bit jealous.
I was awakened from daydreams of a cooler climate and fly fishing in mountain streams filled with plentiful trout by the rumbling of thunder. I checked the radar on my weather app and had just enough time to finish my sandwich before the first drops of rain began to fall.
Quickly, I hopped aboard the mower to pull it back into the garage ahead of the incoming downpour. In my rush, I bumped one of the many plastic storage tubs in the garage (we need a barn), dislodging its top.
This box was filled with cassettes, and as I went to replace the lid, I happened to notice one in particular atop the pile. It was Van Halen’s “5150” album, and seeing the cover took me back in time to another hot summer.
The album came out in 1986 and it’s one of my personal favorites. It also featured a song that became somewhat of an anthem for my friends and me that sophomore year summer as it captured perfectly one of our favorite activities—cruising the strip!
Most often, the “strip” that we cruised was in the Mississippi metropolis of New Albany. Typically, we would start at New Orleans Famous Fried Chicken, cruise through downtown, make the turn at Bumpers Drive-In, and then swing through McDonald’s.
I can vividly remember driving through downtown New Albany while listening (at an all too high volume) to Van Halen’s “Summer Nights” with the windows down while passing the Ciné Theater, peering to see who was coming out on a date.
I’ve always been a fan of music. One glance at the tub full of cassettes or, more accurately, tubs full of cassettes, attests to that fact. It occurred to me while looking at my collection that if I had saved all the money that I spent on records, cassettes, and CDs throughout my teenage years, I could probably have toured Europe instead.
If you add to that all the concerts that I attended as a teen and throughout college, I could probably have visited all seven continents. However, I wouldn’t trade those experiences (and cassettes) for the world.
Growing up in the 70s and being a teenager in the 80s meant, in my opinion, that I experienced two of the best musical decades of all time, and when you throw in the 90s while in college, you have an impressive set list.
Over that span of time, I remember listening to 8-tracks on my parents’ Hi-Fi system and in their cars and, when it came my turn to be behind the wheel, I well remember the Kraco 8-track cassette tape adapter that I used in my mother’s Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.
If I remember correctly, it only had fast forward, which was a problem when you needed to rewind the cassette quickly in order to play Phil Collin’s drum solo from “In the Air Tonight” just as you made the turn in front of the crowd gathered at McDonald’s.
From there, I graduated to another Cutlass Supreme (Mom’s as well) with a cassette, and then, finally, to a brown Chevy S-10 that was my own. With my friend Ken’s help, I tricked out that truck with a Pioneer tape deck, amp/equalizer, and speakers. It was my first taste of real freedom on the open road.
Seeing the cassettes Saturday brought back a lot of great memories, and it also dated me. I’ve transitioned from records and 8-tracks to cassettes and then from compact discs to MP3s and digital music.
These days, I’ve come full circle with a turntable and vinyl collection (it really does have a richer sound). Perhaps I should reach out to my favorite record store, The End of All Music, in Oxford as I think they actually buy and sell used cassettes.
It probably wouldn’t pay for a European vacation, but it might give me enough money to buy more sweet vinyl.
Until next time, here’s to the soundtrack of summer and to the wonder and magic of the songs that have the power to transport us back in time.
