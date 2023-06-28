He was the horse of my dreams, the embodiment of the black and white leopard Appaloosa that I had envisioned one day being mine. Even in the dimly lit recesses of the barn stall, his beauty was apparent. He was the one, and with a handshake the deal was sealed.
Perhaps it was his stunning appearance that clouded our judgement. We should have thought it strange that he was sequestered in this dark corner of the barn, but neither my father nor I saw any reason for concern, given the steed’s docile nature.
Looking back on it now, it’s clear that our discernment was clouded by my excitement over a dream coming true, although as we were soon to learn that was to be far from the case. I’m sad to say that I can’t even remember the horse’s name; however, I do remember the rest of the story.
Back home and in the bright daylight of our barn, the stallion began to come alive. I had just placed the saddle on his back and was in the process of tightening the cinch strap when the life or, more accurately, the fear came back into his eyes.
With a quick flex of his neck, he snapped the reins and, in a panic, bolted from the barn into the pasture in full gallop. I remember that both his strength and his speed were intimidating. Truthfully, they were downright scary.
To that point, my experience as a “horseman” (I use that term very loosely as I was young and far from being a seasoned horseman or cowboy) had come from a small and ill-tempered Shetland pony named Star that always tried to turn and bite you as you rode, and an old, gentle, and trustworthy Appaloosa mare named Rosie. After my less than positive experiences with Star, Rosie restored my faith in the equine family.
Rosie taught me how to be a horseman, what it meant to own, ride, and care for a horse. She cultivated my confidence and was just what a new rider needs—slow and steady. She didn’t spook easily and was willing to go in any direction that I asked her to go.
She was perfect, until I grew older and more experienced and began to long for something bigger and faster. That desire now found me trying to somehow steer a wild-eyed leopard Appaloosa back toward his stall in the barn. At least he seemed a bit calmer now after having dragged my saddle through the edge of a muddy pond before shedding it on the backside of the pasture.
Back inside the barn, we gently began to brush down the hysterical horse as he had worked himself into quite a lather. Talking softly and moving slowly, I remember seeing a calm come over him. His eyes, at least for a moment, were gentle and he seemed at peace.
While looking at those eyes I noticed, for the first time, an indention in his muzzle just below one eye; only later would we surmise that this must have come at the hand of someone that had abused him. That realization was a shock to me as for the first time I was faced with the reality of how cruel others could be when it came to animals.
I was reminded of the leopard Appaloosa recently while watching an episode of “All Creatures Great and Small” with G and our son Dan. In the episode, Dr. Siegfried Farnon is charged with the care of a beautiful stallion. As it turns out, the stallion, named River, had been abused at the hand of his owner’s “horseman.” After uncovering the fact, Siegfried sternly points out the difference between “breaking” a horse and mending one that is broken.
It struck me that night that we had been given the opportunity to do just that with the leopard Appaloosa, the opportunity to fix what had been broken. After our initial attempts to ride him, we had enlisted a good friend (and much more experienced horseman) to try his hand. David was able to do that successfully, however, it had not been an easy ride.
The horse spooked at every noise around him and at every movement that David made, attempting to throw him on multiple occasions. Ultimately, trying to ride him was deemed out of the question by both my dad and, more importantly, me (I envisioned myself convalescing in a full body cast in the local hospital). Thus, the leopard App was sold, and we replaced him with two calm, well-broken, and well-treated saddle horse geldings.
The truth is that neither my father nor myself were “horse whisperers” and selling the horse was, no doubt, the safest decision. If I had been in my dad’s cowboy boots and this had been Dan’s horse, I would have made the same decision, if only for my son’s safety.
Now, in a different season of life, being older with grown children, I wish I could have that horse back. I wish that, like Siegfried, I could have the chance to at least try to mend what some cruel person had broken inside of him. I might never ride him, but I could at least show him the love and care that he deserved.
In the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, “the years teach much which the days never know.” Until next time, here’s to the wisdom that comes with time, and here’s to doing the small things that help to heal the brokenness around us.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.