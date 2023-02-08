The text was a short one. “1 Month Baby!!” was all it said, but those few words conveyed perfectly the excitement that its sender was feeling. It came mid-morning this past Wednesday and I was caught up in a busy workday; however, for a few minutes my thoughts drifted to the swamps of South Florida and the upcoming turkey hunt there with my nephew Billy.
G and I gave him the hunt as a combination Christmas present/senior trip and his excitement about it has been palpable. In fact, since opening the package Christmas morning, he shared with G that the hunt is the last thing he thinks about every night before he falls asleep.
I know the feeling well, and I hope that I always will. In the weeks prior to an upcoming hunting, fishing, or hiking trip, I become, to quote Charles Dickens, “as merry as a schoolboy” and “as giddy as a drunken man.” It’s a great feeling, hunting (or fishing or hiking) new ground that is, and one that I always savor.
Saturday, I spent a little time pulling out camping gear and checking it against my “Turkey Camp Checklist” to assess any needs for the upcoming trip. As I ran down the list, I begin to feel my excitement grow.
Later that day when I checked the extended forecast for the area we will be hunting, I couldn’t help but smile over daytime highs around 80 and nightly lows ranging from 47-52 degrees. If those temperatures hold up, we will have perfect weather for our Osceola expedition in the swamp.
Seeing Billy this excited about turkey hunting is special. I’ve always said that if I were forced to pick one type of hunting (a torture that I pray never befalls me), I would, without hesitation, choose turkey hunting. It seems clear to me that his choice would be the same if pressed to choose.
Saturday evening as I watched a gorgeous sunset, bourbon in hand, I found myself thinking more about Billy’s excitement for the pursuit that I so dearly love and, in turn, about the concept of legacy. Alongside his grandfather and father, I helped create this passion inside of my nephew, a passion also shared by my son, and knowing that gives me a deep sense of both satisfaction and pride.
Last year, he successfully called in and shot his first longbeard without anyone’s help, and I have to say that when he called excitedly to tell me about the hunt, you couldn’t have wiped the smile off of my face. I can think of no greater milestone for the turkey hunter, and knowing that I played a part in his success without actually being there goes to the heart of my thoughts on legacy.
I helped create a turkey hunter, one that respects the bird, the land, and the hunt, and to me that is a legacy. Over the years, I have written often about the importance of mentoring.
If we truly love the outdoors, then we have a responsibility to help ensure its future for the generations to come. As mentors in the outdoors we are blessed with an amazing opportunity and how we do it matters. To me, that is the true meaning of creating an outdoor legacy—what are we handing off to the next generation.
Growing up, I was always taught to “leave it better than you found it.” That’s a wonderful life lesson and one that certainly applies to all our outdoor pursuits. In the case of my passion for turkey hunting, I want to make sure that the land, the turkeys, and the people that I hunt with are all better for me having been there.
The good that we do now will have lasting impact. I was reminded of this fact in a recent post by good friend Dudley Phelps. Phelps runs the Nativ Nurseries operation for Mossy Oak and is the epitome of what legacy looks like in habitat management.
In his post, Dudley and his son Dudley (AKA “Little Dud) are standing in front of a mature oak tree at their family farm. The beauty of the post is that Dudley and his grandfather planted the tree at the farm 35 years ago when he was around Little Dud’s age. Seeing the post reminded me, on many levels, of the old proverb—“Mighty oaks from little acorns grow.”
At the time he planted it, Dudley probably wasn’t envisioning standing underneath it 35 years later with his son. However, I bet his grandfather had that thought. Again, what we do today will have lasting impact.
It’s never too late to create your outdoor legacy, be that planting trees to provide habitat and food for wildlife or taking a young man or young woman hunting and helping to create the next generation of turkey hunters.
If we do it right, one day those young women and men will look back with fondness and remember those times and, even better, perhaps they’ll share the stories with their children. Until next time, here’s to building your outdoor legacy and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.