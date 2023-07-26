We were on our first loop around the lake and, as I sat in the back of the boat watching him fish, I wondered what he was thinking.
A little over a year earlier, I had done the same thing while sitting in the back of the boat as we drifted down the South Fork of the Snake River. I watched him fish and wondered.
On both occasions, I knew that he had a lot on his mind. He was in the process of “figuring it out,” contemplating what his next step should be in life.
As is so often the case with being a parent, I longed to be able to map it out for him, to tell him exactly what he should do next, but that was not my decision to make.
Life is hard, and I’ve often thought it’s also somewhat backwards. How is it possible when you’ve lived out less than a quarter of a life expectancy to know exactly what it is that you want to do with the rest of that life?
I understood how it felt, the not knowing, and as I watched him set the hook and land a small bass, I wondered if at some point years ago my dad had sat in the back of the boat watching me fish and wanting to give me all the answers.
A quote from Robert Travers came to mind. “I fish not because I regard fishing as being so terribly important, but because I suspect that so many of the other concerns of men are equally unimportant and not nearly so much fun.”
Thinking about the Travers’ quote made me realize that over the years I’ve solved a lot of problems, forgotten others for at least a time, and learned a great many valuable lessons while fishing. Here are a couple.
Lesson One: The world is a big place, but we’re all neighbors. It was spring. I know because the bream were bedding and I know that because we were fishing with crickets and we usually fished with crickets when the bream were on the bed.
The crickets are a vivid memory because it was the first time that I had ever encountered someone who was afraid of them. I sat in the middle seat of the boat with my dad sitting on the front, sculling us around the pond with one hand while holding his fishing pole in the other. Our fishing guest, a stranger from a distant land, sat in the back of the boat.
He was from Iran. I remember thinking how different he looked from me, this man with dark hair and dark eyes and dark skin. He had recently married my first cousin and his being there opened my eyes to the fact that my small world, the tiny “postage stamp” hamlet of Ellistown, MS, was only one miniscule part of a much bigger world.
He was reluctant, almost scared to grab a cricket and bait his hook or to remove a hooked fish. My nine-year-old mind was awash with questions. Had he ever seen a cricket? Was this his first time fishing? Did he like it? Were there bream in Iran? Could you fish there?
I helped him bait his hook and take off each fish and I was struck by how kind, gentle, and soft-spoken he was, and I wondered what it must be like to be in a different place, a different country, a different continent, a different culture?
It struck me, while sitting on that little pond in Union County, that our different backgrounds no longer mattered. We were family now and, that morning, we were fishermen. It also struck me that despite all the differences across the globe, we are all neighbors.
I believe that fishing or any activity that draws us closer for a time can help us see that. Time together in community seems to lay bare the common denominators that we all share and make us realize that, ultimately, we’re all neighbors, and I believe loving our neighbors is one of our highest callings.
Lesson Two: Time is fleeting, go fishing. I can honestly say that I’ve never regretted going fishing and, in fact, many of my favorite memories involve time on the water with a baitcaster or fly rod in my hand.
While growing up, fishing and hunting were how I spent the most time with my dad. It was our thing. It was what we did on the weekends. However, time passes quickly and, before I knew it, time on the water with him had transitioned to time on the water with my daughter and son. Fishing was one of the first ways that I introduced Tate and Dan to the outdoors.
Those days flew by in an instant. I thought about that while fishing with Dan a couple of weeks ago. As we made our way around the lake again, I began to think about the possibility of grandchildren one day and the opportunity to take them fishing. I found myself smiling at the prospect.
It’s a small world after all and time is fleeting, love your neighbor (take them fishing) and make the most of your time together—all wonderful lessons gleaned from time spent on the water. Until next time, here’s to seeing you out there (rod in hand) in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
