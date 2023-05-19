“I really wanna move like I’d like to, Sometimes I remember myself, I really wanna feel like I’m supposed to, Sometimes I remember how to feel…" "Proving Ground” --Widespread Panic

It was going to be rough and I knew it. However, I also knew that I’d had enough. I had put it off too long and, now, there was a day (or days) of reckoning to come. There was no avoiding the pain where I was headed, but it was time.

I would say that the blame rested totally on my shoulders, but, more accurately, it was my neck. To be exact, it was the spinal surgery that I had on Oct. 31, 2019, a discectomy and fusion of C6 and C7.

Up until that point, I had been a runner. When I first started having issues, specifically post-run neck or back pain a few days after long runs, I was referred to a neurosurgeon in Jackson. Dr. Stringer looked at my scans and told me that, eventually, I would need surgery, but not immediately.

That was great news. However, there was more. A runner himself, he went on to say that I needed to quit running. I was crushed, but, ever the compliant patient, I did everything the doctor recommended.

I started PT and established a routine that incorporated neck and posture specific exercises into my normal exercise regimen. I continued to work out faithfully, avoiding any strength-training exercises that placed a heavy load on my neck.

I did everything, everything except stop running. It never hurt while I ran, but a few days later I would pay the price. Driving a lot for my job also meant that long hours in the car, even with the correct posture, exacerbated the pain.

Nonetheless, I pushed through or, more appropriately, ran through the pain and managed it with healthy doses of “Vitamin I” (ibuprofen) and the wonders of a good massage therapist (thank you, Robert Covington).

Over time, running had become my passion. I had progressed from not being able to run a mile when I first started to running half marathons, then marathons and ultra marathons. Along the way, most likely due to a mountain biking background in college, I fell in love with trail running.

After the neck surgery, I was shocked when, during my follow-up visit, Dr. Stringer told me that I could start running again. What he actually said was that I wouldn’t mess up what he had fixed by running, and that when I messed up something else, he would fix it.

When he added that “at my age” I would probably not be able to continue the long distance running due to the wear and tear on my body, I realized that I was at a crossroads. Running had become part of my identity, and I knew that I had to find something to fill that void.

The fix became backpacking and, along with a solid strength training routine, I was able to stay in good shape. Then along came COVID and daily stress-relieving “happy hours” with the family, which became a habit, and not the healthiest one.

During that time, we moved to the farm and, although I had great plans to stay “country strong” with farm work, a solid fitness plan became less and less of a priority. It was a familiar feeling.

Prior to the time when running became part of my identity, I had let myself go. I was a new dad, had a new career, and didn’t make taking care of myself a priority. Finally, I found myself with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and weighing a hundred pounds heavier than I had ever been.

It was time for some drastic changes, but I had tried unsuccessfully to implement those changes at different times. Then it hit me--I had to find the right motivation. For me, that motivation was being there to see my children grow up. I wanted to do my part to be there one day to walk our daughter Tate down the aisle when she got married.

The motivation worked. I lost a hundred pounds and got into the best shape of my life. I vowed then to never become that unhealthy again and, for the most part, I’ve kept that promise to myself.

However, while the “country strong” plan has kept me in decent shape, it has become clear that I need more. I need to boost my cardio workouts and I need to reactivate the “gym strong” portion of my fitness plan. Too much driving and not enough moving has left me stiff and soft. I don’t need to lose a hundred, but twenty would be nice.

So, what’s the motivation this time? Well, we have a wedding coming up in December, so I’ve got a few months before it’s time to take that walk down the aisle with Tate. It worked once before. Let’s see if it will work again.

It was with this in mind that I found myself walking into the gym this past Saturday listening to the words of Widespread Panic’s “Proving Ground,” which seemed very apropos, and thinking of the words of writer Barry Lopez:

“What has interested me more than being able to run five minute miles or marathons, is the conversation between the body and that part of the mind or spirit that we call the will. How is it that determination propels the body? How is it that the memory of what one has done before exerts pressure on the body to do it again? It seems to me, growing older, that all that changes is one’s determination to get something done.”

Needless to say, after a few days back in the gym, I’m a bit sore, like hurts-to-raise-your-arms-to-wash-your-hair sore. However, I already feel better. Until next time, here’s to finding your motivation, to striving toward your goals, and here’s to the determination that drives us.

Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.