I love historical markers. They offer an amazing glimpse into the past, if you will only take the time to stop, read, and, if possible, explore their surroundings. I’ve passed one alongside Highway 25 between Starkville and Louisville for years that I’m sorry to say, until last week, I hadn’t taken the time to investigate.
The sign marks the road leading to the Hamill Spring, which lies about two miles north in the Tombigbee National Forest. According to the marker, “the spring (named for Robert Hamill who originally settled the land) and small holding reservoir were used during droughts as a water source for settlers between the early 1800s and 1930s.”
Now, I know that you, like me, find nothing more exciting than a natural spring, but before you rush out to your car and start heading toward Highway 25, let me provide you with a little perspective and a bit of direction.
We know from basic biology the important role that water plays in our lives. A quick Google search confirmed the figures I had in my mind that “around 60 percent of our body is made up of water and we can only live three to five days without fluids.”
However, the simple fact is that for most of my life I have taken having access to clean drinking water for granted. I grew up on a rural water system in North Mississippi, had a well for backup (just in case), and now live on our family farm outside of Louisville with city water service.
Throughout my life, I’ve always had an abundance of fresh water. However, the experience of hiking on the Appalachian Trail gave me a new perspective on just how important that is. Long distance hiking (be it thru hiking or, in my case, section hiking) requires that you know how much water you have, where your next water source is located, and when you will be there to refill your supply, which means it requires a bit of thoughtful planning.
When G and I parked the car and walked up to see the piped spring on our “field trip” Saturday, I was taken back to my first night on the AT, high atop Springer Mountain, filling my bottle from the piped spring just down from the Springer Mountain Shelter. Filling my bottle at Hamill Spring this past weekend made me long to be hiking. It also reminded me just how lucky we are here in Central Mississippi and the U.S. (even with the drought that exists in many of the Western states) to be blessed with clean, fresh drinking water.
According to data from World Vision (www.worldvision.org), “771 million people lack access to clean water. That’s 1 in 10 on the planet.” Furthermore, “women and girls spend 200 million hours carrying water every day. The average woman in rural Africa walks about 3.7 miles every day to haul 40 pounds of water.” That’s something to think about the next time you stroll to your kitchen and turn on the tap.
Water is the most abundant substance on earth as it makes up 75% of the planet and it is arguably the most important compound in our daily lives. It is also, I would contend, one of the things we most often take for granted and fail to care for properly.
After filling our water bottles (yes, they are reusable), G and I clinked them and toasted with the cool, clear, and pure (no aftertaste) water from the Hamill Spring and stood marveling at the beautiful hardwood and pine-covered hills and hollows of the Tombigbee National Forest that surround it. As I looked down into the small holding reservoir below the spring, I saw a discarded Coke can and was reminded of just how poorly we so often treat the world that surrounds us.
The trash recalled the words of author Robin Wall Kimmerer. In writing about her pond in the beautiful book “Braiding Sweetgrass,” she notes, “The outlet from my pond runs downhill to my good neighbor’s pond. What I do here matters. Everybody lives downstream. My pond drains to the brook, to the creek, to a great and needful lake. The water net connects us all.”
There are treasures that exist just outside of our front doors. Bonita Lakes comes to mind as does the Noxubee Wildlife Refuge and the lake at our farm and, now, I’ll add Hamill Spring to that list. My friends Joseph Hosey (the Free State Forager) and Dudley Phelps (Mossy Oak Nativ Nurseries) have both shared with me that they make stops at the spring to stock up on what has been deemed some of the purest water in the state. I’m sorry it took me so long to do the same.
As for the directions that I mentioned earlier, from the marker on Highway 25 take Pleasant Hill Road until it forks, take the right fork onto Hamill Hill Road, and follow it to the spring which is nestled in the curve of a hill adjacent to a walking path, benches, and a U.S. Forest Service sign detailing the local history.
Until next time, here’s to cool, clean spring water, and here’s to making sure that we do our part to care for the water and the natural world that surrounds us because we all “live downstream.”
