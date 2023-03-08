After driving into Tallahassee late last Tuesday night, I awoke and dressed Wednesday morning and walked outside to be greeted by the Florida humidity. Somehow, it always strikes me as different from the humidity back at home in “the ‘Sip.” However, I guess that, ultimately, wet is wet.
Wednesday we drove the remainder of our trek to South Florida, stopping in Tampa to deliver a load of taxidermy to several clients of my hunting companion and friend Steve Brown. Brown owns Brown & Company Outfitters and was one of my first turkey hunting mentors.
Brown, my nephew Billy Van Veckhoven and I were headed to the season opener in Florida’s South Zone, the first turkey season to open in the United States. We were all giddy with excitement. After dropping off the load of Gould’s turkey taxidermy from a group hunt the prior year in Mexico, we headed south.
We spent Wednesday night in a public campground near the area we would be hunting, which would allow us to take one last shower Thursday morning before heading into the swamp to scout Thursday and Friday. Unless we filled our tags early, the shower would be our last until we came out Tuesday evening at the end of our four-day hunt which began on Saturday.
That’s a long time to go without a shower, especially in a hot, humid swamp, and it proved to be even hotter than we anticipated with highs in the low to mid 90s and “real feels” of 97-98. I was prepared for the heat, but the humid reality that engulfed me brought to mind Mark Twain’s wisdom about weather, “Climate is what we expect, weather is what we get.”
Fortunately, it did cool down into the 60s at night, a welcome relief after slogging a couple of nine-mile days walking the woods in search of a willing gobbler to play the game. We walked a lot--our shortest day was just over five miles.
Saturday morning as we watched the light creep into the eastern sky, we were greeted with the first gobbles of the season and the action was fast and furious. After we heard that initial gobble, the woods came to life with the sounds of several turkeys and, within minutes of setting up, four longbeards came walking through the cypress knees toward our setup.
The gobblers all came within range, however, they remained tightly grouped to the point that one shot would risk killing potentially all of them. We could only watch as the group drifted away following the hens into the swamp. It was the first of many highs and lows.
The first three mornings the tight-lipped Florida birds gobbled little on the roost and even less after flying down. The lack of gobbling coupled with the intense heat had all of us feeling pretty low by lunchtime on Monday.
Since we had only heard one gobble that morning, we determined that a midday beer with our salami and cheese sandwiches, followed by a nap in the hammocks we had placed in the shade of the cypress trees adjacent to our camp, would be just the salve for nursing our wounds.
As I drifted into a deep sleep that afternoon in my Eno hammock, I was awakened with the feeling that we needed to be hunting. As the old saying goes, “You can’t kill them in camp” or, in this case, “in your hammock,” and something was telling me to get going.
We hiked back to the spot where we had kicked everything off Saturday morning and I found what looked to be the perfect spot for our afternoon setup. A large palmetto tree had been toppled during one of the hurricanes last year and by clipping a few of the large leaves, I was able to fashion a perfect ground blind.
Taking my seat alongside Billy (Steve had opted to stay in his hammock), I set my turkey vest down in the dry leaves and the resulting “CRUNCH” drew a thundering gobble from a turkey that had somehow sneaked in undetected. As I scratched in the leaves to simulate a feeding hen, my efforts were greeted with a fierce double gobble.
Within minutes, the sultan of the woods had made his way to within 10 yards of us just on the other side of a huge live oak that blocked our view of him and his view of us. As I called on an Andy Duvall crystal call I grabbed from my vest, we were greeted with another thundering gobble.
It was at this moment that I remembered a critical step we had missed during our setup—we had forgotten to chamber a shell in the shotgun. As we worked to load a shell as quietly as possible, the gobbler continued to look for the elusive hen. Finally, he realized he had been duped and made his exit, keeping the large oak perfectly between us as he walked away.
We had lost the battle, but our hopes had been renewed. It was a wonderful reminder that things can change quickly in the turkey woods. However, your luck can’t change if you’re not there. That seems like a wonderful life lesson as well.
Until next time, here’s to staying in the game this turkey season, and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
