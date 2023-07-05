Sometimes when you scamper down the rabbit hole of memories, you end up finding much more than you bargained for in the beginning. That’s exactly what happened to me last week.
I knew that I wanted to write about a horse from my childhood, but I also knew that I didn’t have any photos to accompany the article.
The quest to find an Appaloosa photograph turned out to be much more difficult than expected before it finally led me to Kim Blanton and her Coyote Hills Equine Rescue. I first met Kim in her work as a personal trainer, and I knew about her equine rescue from seeing her with “Tiny,” the Belgian draft horse at Earth’s Bounty events in downtown Meridian.
Until we reconnected, I had no inkling of the magnitude of Blanton’s mission, which is different from that of many equine rescue operations. She founded Coyote Hills Equine Rescue and Therapeutic Riding in 2009 with the mission of “rescuing and rehabilitating horses from harmful, neglectful, or abusive situations.”
None of that is out of the ordinary scope of any equine rescue. However Blanton’s mission takes it a step further. As she explained, “We rescue horses in need and protect them for life. When horses come to Coyote Hills, they are home.”
Kim takes the “home” and “for life” very seriously, which, in turn, takes the mission of Coyote Hills to another level. According to a 2022 article in by Jennifer Williams in EQUUS Magazine, “most rescues do not have the resources to keep horses indefinitely. Once the horse is healthy, rehoming through adoption is typical.”
Blanton, who was raised on an Appaloosa farm in North Alabama, told me that this was originally the model that she followed. However, all too often after rehoming an equine, she would receive a call asking for assistance with an abandoned or neglected horse only to arrive and discover one of their previous rescues.
“After five cases of our horses being adopted out and ending up in a bad situation, we changed our mission,” she explained, adding, “I decided as long as I was healthy and we were able to raise enough money to care for the horses, I was never going to adopt another horse out.”
With that decision, Blanton had to figure out long-term funding options for each rescued horse. Since she already owned her land, she decided to open the farm as a youth ranch and, in addition, began offering therapeutic riding courses.
She also had the idea to begin offering sponsorships at the rate of $50 per month for each of the rescued equines. The idea was well received and soon each of the Coyote Hills horses had a sponsor. It was a win-win as, in pre-COVID times, the amount would fund two or three bags of food or cover the cost of a farrier for a hoof trim.
Blanton says that she has never regretted the decision to stop adopting out her rescues. “The horses live their lives out here. The volunteers are happy, the horses are happy, safe, and well cared for—it has worked out great.”
On that note, Blanton points out that none of what is accomplished at Coyote Hills would be possible without the efforts of the volunteers that help staff the farm, volunteers that range from individuals to organizations like the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Debs, as well as groups from Meridian Community College and NAS Meridian.
“Volunteers come out and ride, help feed and care for the horses and, in the process, learn some wonderful life lessons and skills,” she says, adding that the parents of the younger volunteers are thrilled because “it gets them away from their phones.”
The month of June is “horse camp” at Coyote Hills and Blanton says that her youth volunteers, many of whom started when they were five or six and are now teenagers, work hard to make each camp a success.
Along with “horse camp,” Blanton is also an Equine Specialist (ES) and Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor with PATH International (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship).
According to PATH, an ES “is an experienced horse handler who is aware of important issues within the fields of mental health and education services.” It is the role of the ES “to advocate for the equine and translate the equine’s behavior and feedback to the rest of the team” working with the mental health patient.
Clearly, Blanton wears a lot of hats--personal trainer, horse rescuer, horse whisperer, youth camp operator, and Equine Specialist—which is necessary for running a farm of any sort; however, in today’s climate that has become more challenging.
The current economy, job loss, and skyrocketing feed costs have made owning and caring for horses too expensive for many people which has, in turn, created an environment of abandonment.
Kim Blanton is doing her best help those neglected equines at Coyote Hills. However, proper care takes love, time, and money. You can donate the latter two by reaching out to Kim at (601) 490-0655 or via her email at horserescue731@yahoo.com. Volunteer a little of your time with the horses at Coyote Hills and, in the process, I suspect you’ll find plenty of love as well.
In Blanton’s words, “You never know how a horse touches somebody.” Until next, time here’s to making a difference one rescued horse at a time.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
