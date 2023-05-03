It was a still, cool evening, and I sat at the base of a pine enjoying the sun and the stunning greens of spring. The forest that surrounded me was filled with a cacophony of sounds, both beautiful and strange. Beautiful for the harmonious sound of each distinct note of bird song and strange for the simple fact that the songbird melodies were juxtaposed against the buzz of saws and heavy machinery working within sight of my vantage point beneath the pine.
I had come to the woods late one evening last week after work knowing that the logging crew would still be working, making the most of the remaining daylight. I was hopeful that when the work stopped, the wildlife would resume their normal routines. In particular, I was most interested in the routines of the wild turkeys, my desire being to “roost” a gobbler in order to return the next morning to hunt him before the logging resumed.
Even with the intrusive presence and noise of the machines, the woods surrounding me were alive. Throughout the clatter, buzz, bang and crash of the trees being felled, the activity of the wild creatures around me continued.
Several different hens milled silently through the pines all evening until roost time while cardinals, squirrels and crows flitted, skittered, and squawked about. As the last light of day faded, I made my way out of the woods without seeing or hearing a longbeard.
The silence of Saturday morning without machines was joyous. I stood in the darkness of early morning with friend Jamie Thomas and basked in the sounds of the woods coming alive with whippoorwill and owl song soon followed by the cawing of crows. Unfortunately, none of these sounds were followed by the one that we were seeking most, a turkey’s gobble.
After waiting until after seven, we decided to move to another area to see if we could strike a willing bird. Before leaving the spot, I wanted to walk down to look at the fresh thinning and log landing in the upper end of the field. As we made our way in that direction, we were greeted with the distinct sound of wing beats as three turkeys flew from their roosts near the field’s edge.
By turkey standards, or at least based on the historic patterns of turkeys on our farm, it was late for these birds to still be on the limb. Had they been spooked by the logging equipment or were they just turkeys being turkeys? Either way, it seemed to be par for the course of Turkey Season 2023, at least for me.
At some point in our walkabout that morning Jamie snapped a picture, unbeknownst to me. When he showed it to me later that day, it seemed fitting, a camo-clad me walking into the haze of early morning (or, in my mind, the haze of what had been a challenging season).
I’ve thought often since last week of the bird songs amidst the chaos. In fact, I found myself thinking about it at church Sunday morning. It was our annual Bluegrass Mass at The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, an outdoor service that happens to be my favorite of the year.
Prior to worship starting, I could hear birdsong amidst the noise of the passing vehicles and downtown Starkville coming to life. Their songs continued throughout the morning and, coupled with the sounds of an amazing bluegrass trio playing some of my all-time favorite hymns, hymns that I grew up signing, it made for a wonderful time of worship.
It hit me, as I sat listening Sunday morning, that there is a peace and tranquility that exists amidst the noise that almost always surrounds us, if we will only take the time to focus and listen. Perhaps that’s what the birds and critters were trying to tell me earlier in the week.
I made one last hunt early Monday morning, the last day of the season, with another friend I had mentored into the sport, Greg Monsour. We had talked Sunday night about how we wished we had been able to get a hunt in together as is our usual tradition and we realized we still had one day to make that happen.
Driving to meet Greg in Clarke County for the hunt called for an early rise at the farm, but as we listened to the woods come alive and watched the beautiful sunrise, it was no doubt that the 3 a.m. alarm had been worth it. It was a short hunt as we both had to get to work and, in keeping with the theme of my season, we didn’t hear a peep from a turkey.
As we made our way out, we came upon fresh gobbler tracks in the road. He had been there all along that morning, he was just not talking. To this day, I still get excited when I see a fresh gobbler track, and I’ve been turkey hunting now for over thirty years.
A fresh track holds promise. At the beginning of the season, it is a promise for the hunts to come. At the end, it is a promise for the next year. Either way, it’s a promise. Until next time, here’s to tuning in to listen to the beauty amidst the chaos and here’s to the promise of things to come.
