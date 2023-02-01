For the hunter, February can be a depressing month. Here at home, the whitetail rut has passed, deer and duck seasons have ended, and we are left with squirrels, rabbits and quail to fill the void.
However, during this lull, the obsessed turkey hunter (i.e., me) also begins to ponder and prepare for the upcoming season. I start by pulling everything out of my turkey vest to check and tune calls and assess any needs for the upcoming season.
From there, I check my stock of turkey hunting staples and supplies such as Thermacell fuel cartridges and repellant strips, chalk for box calls, ammo and the various and sundry other items necessary for chasing gobblers.
Throughout most of the month, G, the dogs, the cat and even the goats are treated to the melodious sounds of yelps, cutts, clucks, purrs and fly down cackles. At some point, due to the howling of the dogs or receiving “that look” from G, I either take my practice outside or switch to another of my February turkey hunting rituals—reading turkey hunting literature.
Each season, I try to reread turkey hunting “classics” like “The Old Pro Turkey Hunter” by Mr. Gene Nunnery, “Tenth Legion” by Colonel Tom Kelly, or “East of the Slash” by Wade Wineman. I also make it a point to read something new.
I’m excited that my “something new” this year will be the second book by Hunter Farrior: “Any Given Spring Morning.” Native Mississippian Farrior introduced himself to the world of turkey hunting literature in 2021 with his first book “Ballad of a Turkey Hunter.”
After reading “Ballad” and interviewing Farrior about the book, it was clear to me that, even at his young age, he was an “Old Pro” and a bona fide and obsessed member of the group that Col. Tom Kelly aptly named the “Tenth Legion” in his book by that name.
A few months later, when I had the opportunity to actually meet him in person at our annual turkey hunter gathering in June, I realized that Farrior is what I would also deem an “old soul” when it comes to turkey hunting.
The young hunter and writer possesses a maturity far beyond his years when it comes to this pursuit, a maturity that I believe places him amongst the ranks of the gentlemanly turkey hunters of the past like Mr. Gene Nunnery.
His approach is very refreshing amidst much of what is portrayed as turkey hunting today on social media and television. Respect for both the bird and the purity of its pursuit is at the forefront for Farrior, and that is evident in all that he writes in “Any Given Spring Morning.”
For example, in chapter one, “Turkey Hunters,” he speaks to the range of emotions the hunter experiences with an approaching gobbler. “Beginning with the mind, then of the body, and at last within the soul, emotions thereon are dictated in strained accordance to the approaching of royalty in full plume. Hostage in the captivity of iridescence, they are held for indefinite tenure. There at the mercy of these very moments, a turkey hunter is forever bound.”
While I have never shared a tree with Farrior while waiting on an approaching longbeard, I stand by my belief that he truly possesses an “old soul” when it comes to the pursuit of the wild turkey, as it would be impossible to write as he does were that not the case.
As further proof, I provide the following excerpt from chapter four, “Legends.” In Farrior’s words, “The accumulations of these failures build good turkey hunters. All they will cost you is a little pride, and are prerequisites through which we all must pass. In their accumulation, lousy turkey hunters become good ones, good turkey hunters become great, and great turkey hunters are reminded of just how lousy they still are, some mornings. I confidently believe these birds occasionally die as legends, if they die at all.”
Turkey hunting truly is a humbling experience. If you have ever spent time in the pursuit of one of the “legends” to which Hunter refers, then you understand that reality. If, like Farrior, you also have the ability to share the truth of that fact with other members of the Tenth Legion, then you are well on your way to achieving the rank of “Old Pro” yourself.
As one final note, I would be remiss if I failed to mention that one of the inspirations for Farrior’s second book was the loss of his firstborn son William Wyatt Farrior IV, to whom the work is dedicated. That dedication, one of the most beautiful I have ever read, further cemented my belief that this young writer and hunter is wise beyond his years.
“Any Given Spring Morning” is available for preorder now at www.springlegion.com with the books expected to ship the week of February 6. This initial printing will be limited to 1,000 signed copies and is only available on the website.
As with “Ballad of a Turkey Hunter,” Farrior plans to do a signed and numbered limited release hardback edition in the future.
Until next time, here’s to young “Old Pros” like Hunter Farrior—they give me hope for the future of turkey hunting—and here’s to seeing you out there in our great outdoors.
Email outdoors columnist Brad Dye at braddye@comcast.net.
