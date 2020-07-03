Six draws are set for the bracket rounds of the 2020 Bill Davis Northwood Invitational after teams competed for spots during the qualifying round Friday at Northwood Country Club.
The groups were determined based on their qualifying score, matching up participants with similar marks. The top three groups feature eight teams, while the bottom three feature seven. The quarterfinal round is slated for Saturday, while the semifinal and championship round is scheduled for Sunday.
Last year’s champions, Alex Weddington and David Ray, shot a 63 and will be the top seed in the top flight. David Rosenbaum and Eric Ridout, who won the shootout in the 2019 tournament, earned a 62 to tie for the highest score of the day — along with Jarrod Moulds and John Rea — and will be the No. 3 seed in the same group. Moulds and Rea will serve as the No. 2 seed.
See brackets below for matchups and tee times.
Qualifying Round Scores
Alex Wedding/David Ray — 63
Jarred Moulds/John Rea — 62
David Rosenbaum/Eric Ridout — 62
Austin Holmes/Reid Davis — 63
Cody Bryan/Joe Rush — 64
Clay Bounds/Sean Covich — 65
Jake Narro/Trey Cooper — 66
Kelly Swain/Scott Morgan — 66
Earl Aycock/Ed Brown — 66
Robert Sanford/William Sanford — 67
Dustin Simmons/Lee Rogers — 67
Eric Stubbs Sr./Lamar Arrington — 67
Andy Myatt/Scott Davis — 68
Jack Combest/Randy Pool — 69
Drew Rosenbaum/Willie Frazier — 69
Daniel Whitehead/William Alexander — 69
Alan Hart/Steve Ferguson — 69
Brady Lagendyk/Michael Lagendyk — 70
Brent Simmons/Ernie Joiner — 71
David Bowman/Tom Kendall — 71
David Bailey David Bailey III — 71
Jon Jackson/Robby Null — 71
Josh Bennett/Nathan Myatt — 72
Bill McBride/Lee McBride — 73
BB Mitchell/Bilbo Mitchell — 73
John Everett/Keith Everett — 73
Greg Swanson/Tom Warden — 73
Bo Bailey/Robert Bailey — 74
Andrew Riley/Zach Hammons — 74
Billy Jones/Derik Boler — 74
Darrell Williams/Fred Walters — 74
Bo Welch/Jerry Pinson — 74
Joe Tew/Matt Minchew — 75
Hal Thompson/Surya Gunasekara — 77
Dawson Dyess/Matt Owen — 78
Jay Stoddard/Tyler Vick — 78
Ed Abdella/Reid Rennedy — 78
John Dues/Jon Cole — 79
David Neal/Tim Watkins — 79
Leslie Russell/Patrick Stubbs — 80
Jim Abraham/John Douglass — 81
Bryan Hasty/Jake Rich — 81
Donnie Smith/Poo Chancellor — 82
Beau Burns/Chad Roberts — 83
Shawn Hogan/Wayne Gordon — 88
Group Brackets
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.