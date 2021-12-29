Wednesday night’s boys championship game in the Sam Dale Tournament was canceled before it had a chance to be completed.
Northeast Lauderdale led Quitman 10-5 with 4:15 remaining in the second quarter before time out was called following a Kemper County player slipping on the slick playing surface in Northeast Lauderdale’s gym. There had already been a couple of players slip due to unseasonably warm temperatures followed by rain that caused the gym floor be slippery, and coaches for both teams discussed ending the game due to safety concerns.
“We actually talked before the game because the floor was slick during the girls’ (championship) game, and we knew from the little rain that came through earlier and the moisture that had set in on the floor, so we were concerned,” Quitman boys basketball coach Chris Coleman said. “Me and Coach Lightsey talked in the hospitality room about the possibility of calling the game if it gets to be too bad. Both of us open up division play next week, and it’s more important (to be cautious) one, for the safety of the kids, and two, we have to look at the long run.”
Northeast Lauderdale basketball coach Lewis Lightsey said while he would have liked to complete the game, not risking injury for any of the players was more important.
“I went to Chris in the hospitality room and said, ‘Let’s keep an eye on it, and if it gets too slippery, especially early in the game, let’s go ahead and call it,’” Lightsey explained. “The kids couldn’t play the way they wanted to. We have playoff aspirations, and they do as well, and even though it’s January you don’t want a kid tearing a knee or ankle or something up with district starting next Tuesday. I hate it had to go that way, but I’m glad the officials were understanding, and with me and Chris both being head coaches and athletic directors, it kind of made that call easier. I hate it for the fans, because I do think it would have been a heck of a game if we were able to get it in.”
Northeast Lauderdale (9-3) hosts Louisville Jan. 4, while Quitman (10-5) will play Mendenhall Jan. 4.
QUITMAN GIRLS 56, KEMPER COUNTY 13
Dacia Bostic led the way with 15 points for Quitman as the Lady Panthers rolled past Kemper County in the girls’ championship game of the Sam Dale Tournament Wednesday evening.
Boston scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half, while Raven Evans Bonner scored 11 points for Quitman and Aaliyah Nixon chipped in with eight points.
No one for Kemper County scored in double figures.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE BOYS 42, KEMPER COUNTY 39
J.T. Landrum had 16 points, which tied a game-high, for Southeast Lauderdale as the Tigers edged Kemper County in the boys’ consolation game of the Sam Dale Tournament Wednesday.
Demondre Graham scored 12 points for Southeast Lauderdale, which was tied with the Wildcats 21-21 at the half. For Kemper County, LeBron Johnson scored 16 points, and Adrian Burrage and Alfred Love both scored six points apiece.
