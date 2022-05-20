Booneville’s Hallie Burns was too hot to handle as she tossed a no-hitter against Enterprise in Game 2 of the MHSAA Class 3A state title series Friday evening at Southern Miss.
Burns struck out eight and surrendered just two walks in seven innings as the Lady Blue Devils won 8-0 to complete the sweep of the Lady Bulldogs in the championship round. Enterprise finished its season as 3A state runners-up.
Kylee Dewitt and Anna Brewer each worked a walk for the Lady Bulldogs and were Enterprise’s only baserunners. Starter Abigail Godwin took the loss on the mound, pitching six innings and giving up eight runs, six earned, on seven hits while striking out four.
