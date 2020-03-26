A major component of the Celtic Warrior Challenge is that no two races are the same, and the version of the one coming to Meridian aims to go the same route.
The City Council last week approved the obstacle course race to take place July 18 at Bonita Lakes. The competition lasts 5 to 7 miles and includes physical tasks such as carrying heavy objects, low crawls and challenges that test grip strength, as well as those that test mental strength.
Each course is designed differently, race director Julie Wolff said, and is only revealed close to the day of the race. The Celtic Warrior Challenge wants to provide participants with a sense of unexpectedness.
“We want them to be surprised. These won’t be your typical running trails,” Wolff said. “Obstacle course racing is just that, it’s supposed to be an obstacle. The element of surprise is huge in obstacle course racing.”
Wolff said she initially considered hosting the race in Jackson, but after the venue she examined proved unsuitable due to its large amount of mud, she was introduced to Bonita Lakes via Facebook by Mike Couch, who heads the running and outdoor activities group No Excuses in Meridian. Couch helped lead the proposal to the mayor’s office and city council to have the Celtic Warrior Challenge in the Queen City and said its centralized location between other cities, states and colleges can draw in big numbers.
“I’m super excited. I don’t even know how to express it,” Couch said. “I think it brings a new type of race to Meridian. We’re used to the 5Ks and the 10Ks, and the little triathlons, but this brings a different flavor to the racing community. Brings it right here to Meridian. We’re like the bull’s-eye here in Meridian, and it’s something we can capitalize on.”
Wolff said she admires how pristine and beautiful Bonita Lakes is, and the obstacle course racing community will enjoy it as they are nature lovers. The park also has the advantage of an abundance of tree cover, which will prove helpful during a race in a month that last year had an average high temperature of 92.3 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
“Obviously having a race in July in Mississippi is going to be hot, so we really liked that most of our course could be in the shade. We don’t want to have anybody overheating or anything of that nature,” Wolff said. “Some of these athletes that are going for the prize, they’ll go hard. They’ll run the whole course, and they’ll exert a lot of energy, so having it shaded is a wonderful benefit.”
A concern among citizens during the approval process was how the course will be built, fearing the Celtic Warrior Challenge would churn up trails or damage the land. Wolff said the pre-established paths will be used for the running portions of the race and will be left untouched. She and her staff will identify safe areas to set up obstacles, and any work that is done will be taken down or replaced afterward with the help of conversationalists and engineers.
Blueprints for the course will be generated over the next three weeks, while construction is set to begin the first week of July.
“There are beautiful trails at Bonita Lakes, and definitely we will utilize those for the running aspect,” she said. “What we don’t want to do is disturb those trails in any way, so if we were to build an obstacle that would disturb the ground, it would not be on a trail.”
The goal of each Celtic Warrior Challenge is to garner 2,000 participants with a minimum of 500 needed to conduct an event. Wolff said there have been a couple dozen sign-ups since registration launched, but it’s slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The other competitions she’s led have reached their targets numbers.
“It’s never been a problem for any race that I’ve directed, so I’m hoping that we pull through this coronavirus pretty quickly so that we can get hit those marks,” she said.
Wolff and Couch both said the economic impact of hosting the Celtic Warrior Challenge will be beneficial to Meridian as the average racer spends $400 during their trip. Couch said he was confident getting 2,000 people to sign up would’ve been easy before COVID-19 caused travel cancellations and bans of large gatherings across the country and around the world. He is optimistic that number can be reached, which would far outweigh the participation of similar events in the area like The Magnolia Marathon or The Great Scorpion Trail Run.
“Before the coronavirus, I know we could’ve pulled in 2,000 people,” he said. “And we probably still can, depending on when this thing subsides and we get to the other side of it.”
Preparations for the Celtic Warrior Challenge are proceeding at the moment with the intent of still hosting it July 18, Wolff said. The event could be moved to a later date, and its status will be reevaluated at the end of April.
Those wishing to participate can register at celticwarriorchallenge.com. The cost is $159 for the competitive male and competitive female divisions and $149 for the open division. The promotional code NOEXCUSES can be entered for a 35% discount.
