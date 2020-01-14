A turnaround jumper from 3-point land by Debreasha Powe — fouled on the release and completing the 4-point play — was just one of three she drained from the perimeter in the opening quarter.
Ti’Ian Boler had a steal and bucket in transition in the first, a 3-pointer in the second and a 3-point play in third.
Tyana Clark came off the bench and scored nine points in the second period before adding six in the third.
The trio accounted for 43 of the Meridian girls basketball team’s points in its throttling of Oak Grove, 68-37, in Region 5-6A action Tuesday.
“We just play with a lot of energy,” Meridian head coach Deneshia Faulkner said. “We like to use a lot of energy on both ends of the court, and that’s just what we do. That’s our style of play.”
Clark ended with a game-high 15 points, while Powe and Boler each scored 14. Powe also grabbed nine rebounds, and Boler added four steals.
Powe’s third 3-pointer of the first quarter put the Lady Wildcats up by 10 with 2:04 left and was part of a 13-0 run which Boler capped off with a 3 at the start of the second to make it a 22-6 game.
Then Clark entered the game and hit one from beyond the arc before scoring three more times in the frame. Arianna Patton’s steal and basket through a foul gave Meridian (20-1, 2-0) a 20-point advantage with 2:43 to play in the first half. The Lady Wildcats strung together two 8-0 runs in the third quarter to stretch their lead beyond 30 before Faulkner put her subs in with 5:36 left in the fourth.
Meridian has now won six straight games and earned its third in a row against the Lady Warriors.
“We have a lot of kids that are capable of having double-digit points a game,” Faulkner said. “They’ve got to be OK with not being the high-scorer one game, but getting to be the high-scorer the next game, so that’s one of the best things about this team. They’re very selfless. They play team ball, so nobody cares who gets all the credit, and that’s what makes us so great.”
Kennidi Dean led Oak Grove (10-6, 2-1) with six, while four other players scored four.
Meridian hosts George County (1-11, 0-2) Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.