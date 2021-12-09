During the 2020-21 season, Jabez Blaylock averaged 14.6 and 9.8 rebounds per game for Newton to help the Tigers make it to the MHSAA Class 2A state championship game.
At 6-foot-6 and with that kind of production, it would have been easy for Blaylock to expect to be given whatever role he wanted when he transferred to Northeast Lauderdale after moving to Lauderdale County over the summer. Instead, Blaylock accepted being the Trojans’ first player off the bench and has excelled in the role so far.
“I’m just doing my job,” Blaylock said. “If they need me to come in and rebound, I’ll come in and rebound. If they need me to score, I’ll come in and score. Just whatever they need.”
Being the sixth man hasn’t affected Blaylock’s production as a player, Trojans head coach Lewis Lightsey said, and he’s a big reason Northeast Lauderdale has started the season 5-2 ahead of Saturday’s participation in the Rodney Hood Classic at Meridian High School.
“He’s really a hard-working young man who gets after it on the floor,” Lightsey said. “He’s been our sixth man so far and may be a starter for us later on. He gives us a lot of flexibility because he can play the wing or power forward and even center if we need him to. I just love his motor. That’s probably his biggest asset along with his unselfishness in being willing to play three different positions. Right now he’s scoring I think 14 points and about eight rebounds a game, which is strong for us.”
While learning a new team and system wasn’t easy at first, Blaylock said he benefited from having a summer to work with Lightsey and his teammates instead of having to wait until the fall.
“They welcomed me in and made this my new home,” Blaylock said. “It helped me a lot coming in around June. I had to get to know them more and see what they could do.”
Lightsey said Blaylock’s biggest assets are his motor, his length and his ability to rebound and generally be tenacious around the glass.
“He can defend multiple positions, and that’s very beneficial to us because we have a lot of size this year for a change,” Lightsey said. “He can also put it on the floor from a face up and get to the rim, so that helps a lot.”
Some players might take a while to heat up after coming in the game off the bench, but Blaylock said he feeds off his teammates and doesn’t have that problem when his number is called.
“My team brings that energy for me, and when they do that they get me hyped up and ready to play,” Blaylock explained.
After getting a taste of a state title game at Newton last year, Blaylock said he’s hungry to make it back to Jackson again, this time as a Trojan in Class 4A — and he thinks this year’s Northeast Lauderdale team has that potential.
“I feel like we’re getting better every game,” Blaylock said. “It’s a marathon, and we want to keep getting better so we can get to the Big House because we have the potential to do it.”
As someone who’s been there before, Blaylock said he’s shared with his teammates what it takes to make a deep playoff run.
“I told them it’s a long, long fight,” Blaylock said. “You have teams every day working harder than you, so I told them to push themselves to do the best they can do every day and they’ll get there.”
Adding a player like Blaylock has certainly helped the Trojans this winter not just because of his skills as a player but also because of his personality and the example he sets.
“From day one when he moved here everyone on campus knows who he is,” Lightsey said. “Teachers and people in the office talk about what a fine young man he is, and he has a great sense of humor and a great work ethic. He works really hard whether it’s at school or basketball.”
