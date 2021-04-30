For Choctaw Central, the expectations are always the same.
The Lady Warriors once again had an excellent winter as they finished the 2020-21 season 25-4 and reached the MHSAA Class 4A state championship round, where they fell to Pontotoc 55-52. For that, head coach Bill Smith has been named The Premier Preps Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
“It’s a great honor,” Smith said. “I thought we had a pretty good season except for the final game.”
The Lady Warriors won 15 out of their last 16 games to end the season and for the second-straight year won the Region 4-4A regular season and district tournament championships.
“We have our goals every year to win the district first, and then next goal is to make it to the coliseum,” Smith said. “We were fortunate to do that and had to beat some pretty good teams along the way to get to that point.”
Besides Pontotoc, the only other teams to beat Choctaw Central were Brandon, Meridian and Tishomingo County.
One team Choctaw Central did get revenge against was Tishomingo County. The Lady Braves beat the Lady Warriors 47-44 on a buzzer beating 3-pointer in the DeSoto Central Christmas Tournament. In the third round of the Class 4A playoffs, Choctaw Central had to make the long trip up to Iuka, and the Lady Warriors would come away with a convincing 73-50 win.
Like everyone else, the Lady Warriors had to deal with the issues that went with COVID-19 and the uncertainties. Choctaw Central didn’t start school until September, and that was when Smith saw his team for the first time since March of 2020.
“Had to practice with who showed up, and who wasn’t quarantined,” Smith said.
After cruising over Pass Christian in the Class 4A semifinal game, the Lady Warriors didn’t have their best shooting game in the 4A state title game, where they shot 31% from the field and just 3-for-25 from 3-point range. They made one 3-pointer in the second half.
So the Lady Warriors have some motivation heading into the 2021-22 season, where they have to replace five seniors, including four starters — one being Meloney Thames.
A few players that Smith will rely upon next year is promising guard Carly Keats along with forward Kyla Farmer and guard Neera Bell. Keats and Farmer made the MAC Class 4A/5A/6A Girls All-Star Game last month.
“Some players who can’t replace, and Meloney is one of them,” Smith said. “We have those three to rely on and will have to have some freshmen and sophomores step up. We will play 20-25 games this summer in June and see what we have and go from there heading into next year.”
