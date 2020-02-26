SCOOBA — After three quarters of subpar shooting, the East Mississippi women’s basketball team came alive in the fourth.
Southwest Mississippi took a 39-38 lead with just over seven minutes to play in Wednesday’s MACJC Tournament semifinal off back-to-back 3-point plays and seven straight points, but Tye Metcalf answered with a 3-pointer to put the Lady Lions back on top.
After the Lady Bears were called for traveling, and a jump ball handed possession back to EMCC, Taylor Lattimore nailed a shot from beyond the arc, and Topazia Hawkins stole a pass and made two ensuing free throws before Metcalf drilled another 3, this time an unassisted shot from the top of the key.
Hawkins then completed a 3-point play and and made another free throw to give the Lady Lions their largest lead of the game. East Mississippi then closed out a late push by Southwest to win 62-43 and book its spot in the MACJC Tournament championship against No. 10 Jones Thursday.
“When I got to the locker room after the game, three words: find a way. And that’s what we did,” EMCC head coach Sharon Thompson said. “That’s what we had to do tonight. We’re struggling shooting the ball, not necessarily scoring, but we’re just finding a way.”
Metcalf scored the game-high for the second consecutive night, finishing with 24 points on 8 of 14 shooting. Hollings, the team’s regular season scoring leader who had just eight points in her squad’s first-round victory, picked up her 13th double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Hawkins scored all nine of her points in the second half.
“I just wanted to be a part of helping my team,” Hollings said on an improved performance from the night before. “We started moving around better on offense, making open looks, passing the ball and just being a team.”
The Lady Lions shot 48 percent from the floor in the second half after making just 8 of 30 attempts in the first two quarters. They also went 13-for-17 at the line, and hauled in 11 offensive rebounds.
“With these kids, if they’re not making shots, it’s hard for them to get going,” Thompson said. “So we started making shots, whether that be layups or getting to the free-throw line. We’re going to defend; I’m not worried about that. We’re going to defend, and we’re going to rebound, it’s just us making shots. Once we start making shots, that’s when we started pulling away from people.”
East Mississippi (23-2) went on a 9-0 run early in the opening quarter and took a 16-4 lead later in the period, but Southwest (17-8) battled back by outscoring its opponent 15-5 in the second quarter with the help of an 8-0 run as the Lady Lions managed just a 3-pointer and two free throws from Metcalf to even the score 21-21 at halftime.
The two squads traded leads four times in the third frame until Hollings banked a shot off the glass from close range, then stole a pass under the opposing basket and finished at the rim to put EMCC up by four heading into the fourth quarter. Hollings was just 2-for-5 with four points in the first half but scored six for her squad in the third period to reach double digits.
Another 3 from Metcalf helped the Lady Lions build a 6-point advantage early in the final frame before the Lady Bears regained the lead with 7:04 left in the regulation. After making only two perimeter shots in the first half and none in the third quarter, East Mississippi hit four in the fourth to make it a 53-40 contest with less than four minutes to play.
Southwest strung together seven straight points to cut its deficit to five, but Metcalf ended the run by driving to the basket, scoring the bucket through contact and finishing the and-one with 43.9 seconds left. EMCC secured the win by knocking down 6 of 8 shots at the line in the final 30 seconds.
“The goal was to get to the championship game, and hopefully we come out with a different tune tomorrow, and we’ve got a chance to play for a state championship on our own floor,” Thompson said. “Like I just told them, if you can’t show up for that, you’re not ready for it.”
D’Mya Wilson led the Lady Bears with 15 points, Jolie Williams scored 14 and Shylia McGee added 12. Neshoba Central alumna Taylor Ben scored two points on 1 of 3 shooting and hauled in four rebounds in 32 minutes. Southwest shot 34 percent as a team, including 2-for-15 from beyond the arc.
Metcalf and Hollings were also named to the All-MACJC North Division First-Team and Lattimore made Second-Team, while Thompson was named MACJC Coach of the Year.
The Lady Lions, who extended their winning streak to 18 games with the victory, will play for their first conference title since 1984 and a No. 1 seed in next week’s regional tournament when they take on nationally ranked Jones (21-3) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. They have less than 24 hours to prepare.
“I’ll probably make it home about 10:30 p.m.; shower, get relaxed, and then I’ll start working on my scouting report for Jones tomorrow,” Thompson said. “We’re focusing on personnel, so I’m going to go watch the film that I have on Jones, and read the notes I have with me from watching them these last two days and have a scouting report ready.”
