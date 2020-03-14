An eight-run fourth inning for Newton County turned a tie game into a blowout as the Lady Cougars beat West Harrison 10-5 Saturday afternoon in the Enterprise spring break softball tournament.
Tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Cougars loaded the bases with no outs, and Lanie Phillips hit a two-run double to give Newton County its first lead of the game, one it wouldn’t relinquish. Katelyn Jackson scored on a passed ball, Katelyn Gipson hit an RBI single, and another run scored on a fielder’s choice bunt by Casey Dube to extend the lead to 7-2.
Brelie Phillips hit a sacrifice fly to send Lorren Ivey home from third, and Gipson also scored on the play after getting caught in a rundown between third and home that resulted in a fielding error, allowing Gipson to make it home. Maeli Ben had the final hit of the inning to drive in another run and make it 10-2 Newton County.
Although West Harrison tacked on three more runs in the final two innings, relief pitcher Hannah Chaney buckled down to get the final six outs and secure the Lady Cougars’ win.
“Execution… and timely hits,” Newton County head coach Justin Chaney said of his team’s fourth-inning performance. “That’s what it’s all about. If we put people on base and get things going and create some chaos, we’re good. Our biggest problem is we haven’t been getting the leadoff hitter on, so when we do get her on, we have a shot. Hopefully we’ll continue to grow and get better.”
A two-run triple by West Harrison’s Cassady Bradford in the top of the second inning gave the Lady Hurricanes an early 2-0 lead. Both baserunners reached as a result of fielding errors by the lady Cougars, and Newton County starter Mandarie Leach surrendered just two more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Leach got the win in five innings of work and gave up six hits and three walks while striking out two. Hannah Chaney pitched the sixth and seventh inning for Newton County and surrendered an unearned run.
“I thought (Leach) threw the ball really well,” Justin Chaney said. “We don’t give up but two runs if not for a couple of (errors). Overall, I thought we played a lot better. We’re getting there. I hate using the word ‘young’; we’re inexperienced at some spots, but we’re getting so much better. Job well done for us.
“I thought our pitchers moved the ball really well, and I thought they kept the ball down in the zone, and we got a lot of ground balls. I guess that’s what I’m more disappointed in. I (coach) the infield, and I tell them, ‘We have to field ground balls.’ We’ll correct that and continue to get better — if we keep playing.”
Newton County drove in two runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game. Lizzy Hollingsworth hit a sharp ground ball that the Lady Hurricanes were unable to field cleanly, which allowed Lanie Phillips to score, and Gipson hit a sacrifice fly to send home Alex Weir.
Berlie Phillips and Ben both finished 2-for-2 for Newton County. The Lady Cougars rose to 7-2 on the season.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 4, NORTHWEST RANKIN 1
Tenly Grisham went 3-for-3 with a triple for the Lady Rockets as they edged Northwest Rankin Saturday afternoon in the Enterprise tournament.
Hamaya Fielder was 2-for-3, and Reese Page doubled for Neshoba Central. Lady Rockets starter Elleigh Willis pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on six hits and striking out two.
Neshoba Central rose to 9-0 on the season.
ENTERPRISE DROPS TWO
Enterprise lost twice in the final day of its spring break tournament, falling to Morton 7-2 Saturday evening and dropping a 14-6 contest to D’Iberville Saturday morning.
Against Morton, Kate Brannan was the Lady Bulldogs’ only multiple hitter. She finished 2-for-3, and Haley Stockman, Faith Guy, Mattie Herrington, Chloe Litchfield and Anna Claire Brewer also collected hits. Herrington took the loss for the Lady Bulldogs on the mound.
In the Saturday morning contest against D’Iberville, Stockman and Guy were both 2-for-4, and Brannan finished 2-for-3. Stockman, Litchfield and Kaitlynn Stroud all doubled for Enterprise.
Abby Godwin took the loss for the Lady Bulldogs on the mound.
Enterprise is now 6-4.
