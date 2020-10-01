ELLISVILLE — A 17-point second quarter propelled Jones College past East Central Community College Thursday in the season-opening Mississippi Association of Community College Conference South Division game.
The Warriors struck first on a Robens Beauplan 33-yard field goal with 12:49 left in the opening quarter. Two plays prior, ECCC had a 10-yard touchdown pass called back due to a holding penalty.
After that it was all Bobcats as the Warriors’ running game could not get going. Jones held ECCC to 90 yards on the ground for the night.
Jones College answered the field goal on a 4-yard touchdown run by Romal Webb to give the Bobcats a 7-3 lead with 8:39 left in the first quarter. Gavin Gaudin later connected on a 42-yard field goal to extend the Jones lead to 10-3 with 9:31 left in the second quarter.
After Beauplan missed a 49-yard field goal attempt, Webb scored two plays later on a 50-yard run to make it 17-3 with 4:26 left in the first half. Webb finished the game with 112 yards rushing on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Two plays later, ECCC fumbled, and Jones’ Hershey McLaurin scooped and scored from 27 yards out to extend the lead to 24-3 with 3:35 left in second quarter.
On the third play of third quarter, Jones quarterback Quaterius Hawkins hit Markel McLaurin on a 49-yard touchdown pass to extend the Bobcat lead to 31-3.
Hawkins finished the game 16 of 25 in passing for 226 yards with a touchdown to lead the Jones offense.
ECCC got a safety with 10:49 left in the third quarter to cut the Jones lead to 31-5. Gaudin added a 25-yard field goal to make it 34-5 Bobcats with 3:49 left in the third.
ECCC quarterback Holman Edwards went 15-for-28 in passing for 214 yards with an interception to lead the Warriors.
Both teams will continue MACCC South Division play next week as ECCC (0-1, 0-1 MACCC South) will host Southwest Mississippi Community College, while Jones College (1-0, 1-0) will have their bye week before traveling to Hinds Community College on Thursday, Oct. 15.
