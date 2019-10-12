Southeast Lauderdale needed some playmakers to step up and keep momentum going the Tigers’ way. Senior Travis Moore and junior Tyler Griffin accepted the challenge Friday night.
The Tigers led Forest 23-0 early in the third quarter in a game that was delayed almost an hour due to heavy rain in the area, but a pair of Forest touchdowns and successful two-point conversions cut that lead to 23-16. All of a sudden, a Southeast Lauderdale blowout had turned into a one-possession game.
Moore, though, took a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown with 56.9 seconds left in the third quarter to put his team back ahead two scores. On Forest’s next play, Griffin hauled in an interception that took away a scoring opportunity for the Bearcats — and he did it again in the fourth quarter, denying Forest a touchdown on a promising drive.
Thanks in part to Griffin, Forest was unable to do anything after Moore’s kickoff return, and the Tigers escaped with a 29-16 victory in a key MHSAA Region 5-3A game.
“Those were huge,” Tigers head coach Calvin Hampton said of Griffin and Moore’s game-saving plays. “Tyler did a heck of a job. We ask him to do a lot of stuff, and he can make some plays. Travis is a playmaker, and one thing I’ve told him is that a playmaker makes, and he did a good job. I’m proud of him.”
With a wet, sloppy field following the rain delay, some might have expected the Tigers to grind it out on the ground. Instead, sophomore quarterback Christian Gray — who has filled in under center for senior Travis Ruttley the last three weeks due to Ruttley being injured — went 12 of 17 in passing for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Moore finished with five catches for 121 yards and two scores to go along with his kickoff return for a touchdown.
“We just took what they gave us,” Hampton explained. “We had some short passes that were there, and the run game opened some things up for us. The offensive line finally matured a little bit and did a decent, not great job. We still have some things we have to fix, but they did some decent work.”
Jack Wright scored first for Southeast Lauderdale with 5:55 left in the first quarter on a 23-yard field goal, and Moore had his first touchdown catch with 6:13 left in the second quarter on a 32-yard pass from Gray. Roman Hudnall, who finished with five catches for 75 yards, scored on a 22-yard pass from Gray with 39 seconds left in the half to put the Tigers up 16-0 at intermission.
Moore’s second touchdown catch came with 9:38 left in the third quarter on a 37-yard pass from Gray, but Forest was able to get a pair of touchdown runs in the third to cut the Tigers’ lead to 23-16 before Moore’s kickoff return with less than a minute to go in the frame.
“I had help from my team,” Moore said of the play. “With the help of their blocking, I was able to get downfield.”
Griffin said he knew the momentum was beginning to shift toward Forest before Moore’s kickoff return, and he wanted to do his part to make sure he went back Southeast Lauderdale’s way.
“It’s big,” Griffin said. “I was my first game to have two picks, and I’m feeling really good about it. It feels amazing to be there for my team.”
Hampton credited Gray for his ability to find open receivers and let them make plays, and Moore said the success he and his fellow receivers saw didn’t come from skill alone.
“We were holding each other accountable, and we didn’t want to just give up — and we had intensity on the field,” Moore said.
Southeast Lauderdale (2-5, 1-1) will play at Morton next Friday.
