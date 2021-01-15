When it comes to running back Jarquez Hunter, it isn’t just about the stats.
The stats are admittedly impressive: 1,687 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns on 226 attempts, good for 7.5 yards per carry. So, too, are the accolades: Mr. Football and MVP in Class 5A, as well as a Mississippi-Alabama All-Star selection.
But Neshoba Central head football coach Patrick Schoolar said there’s more to Hunter than numbers. It’s the competitiveness, the high character, the dedication to every part of being a football player that makes him excel. When informed The Meridian Star had selected him as the Premier Preps 2020 football player of the year, Schoolar wasn’t at all surprised.
“To me, it’s a no-brainer,” Schoolar said. “I feel like he’s the best player in Mississippi anyway, not just because of what he does on the field. You can look up the statistics, which easily proves the point, but it’s the kind of kid he is, the character he has, what he does work-wise — the things people don’t see. He’s the ultimate, unselfish teammate. Sometimes the superstars halfway do practice and are all about themselves, and that’s not him.
“He’s the ultimate competitor. He wants to win and wants to be the best, and it all ties together to making him the best player in Mississippi and probably the best player I’ve ever coached.”
Hunter said he was humbled by The Star’s recognition as East Mississippi’s top player.
“It feels great to be named player of the year,” Hunter said.
Despite being blessed with athleticism, Hunter said he never uses that as an excuse to go about his business half-heartedly.
“I have to get better every day,” Hunter said. “I just try to work hard because somebody in the world is working just as hard as me, and I want to be the best.”
Schoolar said it’s not uncommon for him to go onto the Hudl application and see Hunter’s name at the top in terms of how long he’s spent watching game film. That’s one of those unseen characteristics that makes Hunter such a valuable player.
“You can go down the chart and see how much he’s watched, and it’s always more than everyone else,” Schoolar said. “He knew what (other teams) were going to do. There are a lot of gifted athletes out there, but very few are going to do what it takes off the field to be great. His attention to detail is second-to-none.”
Those film sessions were mostly geared toward studying tendencies and skill levels of his opponents each week, Hunter said.
“Since I play both sides of the ball, I was trying to see what my opponent was good at on offense or defense and what they were bad at,” Hunter explained. “I was seeing who their key players are and what they do.”
Hunter actually played played all three phases of the game — he finished with 22 total tackles, 10 assisted tackles and four tackles for loss at linebacker and averaged 28 yards on kick returns on special teams — and Schoolar said he only expects Hunter’s offensive production to improve in college, where he’ll focus exclusively on offense.
“I’m ready to see him play (in college),” Schoolar said. “Where he goes, who knows, but I wonder how much better he’ll be when he focuses on just one side of the ball and is fresh all the time.”
Wherever Hunter does end up at the next level, Schoolar said he knows Hunter will continue to be as successful as he was at Neshoba Central, if not moreso.
“Jarquez Hunter will be successful in life, whether that’s with football or something else,” Schoolar said. “In seven years, he’s going to be a successful man, whatever avenue he takes.”
