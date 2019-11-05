Emily Benthall had a look at the goal, and from well outside the box, let loose a shot that curved left across the Neshoba Central goalkeeper and landed in the back of the net.
The goal broke a near 20-minute scoreless game to give host Northeast Lauderdale the lead, and it gave the speedy Benthall and teammate Savannah Cunningham the opening they needed to collect all the Lady Trojans’ goals and defeat the Lady Rockets 5-1 Tuesday in their season opener.
“Our forwards are pretty fast, and ball control and moving the ball down the field, we work on that,” Northeast head coach Brant Cunningham said. “Knowing where everybody’s at, passing the ball around, that’s really what gets it going, but we do have some speed up front, and that helps, too.”
Northeast (1-0) held possession from the opening kickoff and through the majority of the contest, blasting shot at the opposing goalkeeper. After Benthall’s first goal broke the early stalemate, Savannah Cunningham seized the ball past midfield and outran two defenders on her way to a breakaway goal at the 17:30 mark in the first half. Five minutes later, Benthall fired in a shot from close range that deflected off the goalkeeper’s hands and hit the top of the net for her second goal.
Trading scores through the first half, it was Savannah Cunningham’s turn. The junior took a cross from Ashley Wolvers and went left-to-right for her second tally to give Northeast a 4-0 advantage with under eight minutes left.
“Everything that we worked on to get ready for the first game, they executed it well tonight,” Brant Cunningham said.
Trying to sever the pattern, Savannah Cunningham hauled in a pass from Benthall and scored an easy goal, but the Lady Trojans’ fifth mark of the first half was called off as Cunningham was called for offsides.
Neshoba Central (0-1) cut into its deficit before the break when a shot by Abbie Cumberland from the left side of the goal ricocheted off the hands of Lady Trojans goalie Harley White and veered right. Allie Horn saw the opening on the right side of the goal, chased down the ball, and put it away into the net on the Lady Rockets’ first shot on goal with three minutes to play.
Wanting to quell’s Northeast’s speed and minimize shots on goal, of which his squad had already allowed 10, Neshoba Central head coach Jared Lee moved his defense back.
“Since they had that speed, we wanted to give a little more of a buffer between our defenders and them,” Lee said. “That way we had that opportunity to get a head start on the ball.”
The Lady Trojans managed eight shots on goal in the second half. Savannah Cunningham picked up a hat trick after Benthall juked a defender and fed a pass to her teammate, who scored the final goal of the night with under 15 minutes to play.
Lee made an offensive change by shifting one of his forwards closer to midfield in an effort to better move the ball forward. The Lady Rockets had one shot on goal in the second half.
Lee said the talent of Benthall and Savannah Cunningham was tough to counteract.
“Their strikers are fast and strong, and they can pull the shots from outside the 18,” he said. “You don’t expect to see that a lot from girls soccer.”
Brant Cunningham said his team’s performance was all but perfect to start their 2019-20 campaign.
“There’s not a lot to improve on from tonight,” he said. “But we can always go back to the practice field and get ready for the next game.
Northeast hosts Meridian Thursday, while Neshoba Central travels to Columbus next Tuesday.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 5, NORTHEAST BOYS 4
Competing with 10 men after a player received a red card, Neshoba Central scored two goals to pull ahead of Northeast Lauderdale and defeat the Trojans 5-4 Tuesday.
Northeast took an early 2-0 lead before the Rockets got on the board. The two teams traded scores until Neshoba Central tied the contest and soon took the lead. Abdurahman Alsadi and Chap Pope each tallied two goals for the Trojans, with Pope adding an assist. Paden Avera, Abdias Arreola and Matthew Wolvers also had assists, and Marco Espino made seven saves in 80 minutes at net.
