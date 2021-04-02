It was a different season than most, but Belhaven head football coach Blaine McCorkle is pleased with the results.
McCorkle, who is in his third year coaching the Blazers, was part of a season delayed and condensed by COVID-19. The American Southwest Conference, which competes in NCAA Division III, opted to delay football until the spring and limit the number of regular-season games to five. Each team played four ASC games and one non-conference opponent, with Belhaven’s opener taking place in early February and its final game being played March 27.
“Last fall was surreal watching the big teams play on my couch,” McCorkle said. “We practiced in the fall but didn’t play, and that was hard on the kids, so it was such a positive relief to play on Saturdays again and compete. We started (football activities) in January in freezing weather and finished in warm weather, and it’s usually the opposite for us.”
Having an abnormal start to the season presented its challenges, but it was worth it for Belhaven: The Blazers finished 3-2, winning their final three contests, to secure both their first winning season and first winning streak since the 2012 season, and none of the players were docked a year of eligibility for playing. That means come fall, when games resume during the usual time of the year, they’ll be entering with positive momentum and valuable game experience.
“We’re a school that’s been through a lot of transition in our athletic department,” McCorkle said. “We were formerly in the NAIA before we moved to NCAA Division III five or six years ago, and this was our first winning season since being a Division III member. Our conference is really tough historically — we have two or three teams that are national contenders every year, and a lot of our teams are in Texas, and you know how big Texas football is. To get a winning season and win three in a row was a big deal for our program.”
Belhaven’s season also featured some local ties. McCorkle is the son of Sam McCorkle, who was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Lamar in 2019 before he retired last summer, and several area players saw significant playing time for the Blazers this season. Lamar alumnus Charlie Ballou was Belhaven’s starter at center, and West Lauderdale graduates TJ Hersey and Phillip Naylor helped anchor the team at defensive back.
“Charlie’s a really neat kid who’s on our leadership council; he’s just an All-American kid for us,” McCorkle said. “TJ started every game for us at corner, and Naylor was our next guy off the bench at safety, to the point where we consider him a starter. TJ even won the ASC’s Defensive Player of the Week award the second-to-last week. All three of those guys really contributed for us.”
The successful abbreviated season is hopefully a stepping stone to more success this fall, and McCorkle said the players are beginning to reap the rewards for helping change the football culture at Belhaven.
“Our culture is unique, in that our kids are close and have a really tight bond, and they play for each other,” McCorkle said. “They’ve bought into what we’re selling, and they’re focused on on winning one game at a time.”
Up next for the Blazers is a tune-up spring training and a focus on recruiting after losing so much time with that due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having a strong academic finish to the spring semester is also a priority, and McCorkle said once the fall rolls around things will hopefully be back to normal.
“You get into your process and rhythm, and you forget what time of the year it is,” McCorkle said. “Usually you finish around Thanksgiving, but now we’re about to have Easter instead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.