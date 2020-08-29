Choctaw Central isn’t just battling a stout MHSAA Region 4-4A, it’s also battling time.
While most teams began summer workouts in early June, the Warriors were unable to start their strength and conditioning work until late July due to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians hard. A delay in the start of the season until Sept. 3 helps, but the Warriors will still be trying to make up for nearly two months of lost time while other teams have been preparing since June.
“Like I’ve said before, it’s going to be one of those learning curves to see how quickly you can get a player into shape to play football,” Choctaw Central head coach Pepper Posey said.
Between fall practice sessions, Posey is splitting up his players into morning and afternoon weight room groups as part of the coaches’ efforts to get their players physically ready to play. Progress has been made since the MBCI allowed football activities to resume July 29, but Posey admitted they aren’t where they need to be as of mid-August.
“We’re not in football shape,” Posey said. “We’ve been running plays, but we’re not where other schools are right now — but we’re giving it everything we’ve got. We’re not going to lower expectations, but this is the first time they’ve hit since last November, so you’re looking at eight months, nine months. That’s a long time for players not to hit.”
And Posey said he doesn’t want to rush through teaching proper technique just because they’re behind on Xs and Os.
“That’s where you get in trouble as coaches,” Posey said. “You start jumping the gun. If you don’t take care of the little thing — and that’s anywhere in life — it’s going to come back and haunt you. You have to keep preaching the little things.”
Region 4-4A will be unforgiving if the Warriors aren’t in playing shape by Oct. 2 when they open divisional play against Kosciusko, and Posey said probably the biggest key in having them ready by then is whether or not they can stave off injuries to their starters, many of whom will have to play both ways to open the season.
“These are teams that are making it to state or the semifinals,” Posey said. “If you’re not mentally sound — and you become mentally sound through your offseason workouts — then you don’t know how to go to war with the West Lauderdales and the Louisvilles on your schedule. We want hard, we just want our players to be where they need to be in order to give them a chance to compete.”
