Allie Hazelwood, Aniya Madkin, Rachel Stegall and Julia Dyess are used to a hardwood floor.
As members of the Infinity Volleyball Academy in Flowood, they’re accustomed to wearing sneakers and playing in an enclosed arena. But on Saturday, the group ditched their shoes to compete in the four-person beach volleyball tournament at the State Games of Mississippi at Bulldog Beach in Bailey.
While it’s different from the volleyball for which they’ve been training, they’re still thankful to be returning to action after being cooped up inside the past three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s awesome,” Hazelwood said. “We like being back.”
The foursome, made up of players from Madison, Brandon and Clinton, said the change in surface serves as a new challenge for them. They’ve had to adapt to the increased physical demands of running and jumping in sand rather than on a typical court, and to having two fewer players as the indoor variation of the sport dons six.
“It’s a lot different than indoor (volleyball),” Stegall said. “But it’s a lot of fun.”
Saturday also provided their first chance to get a feel for the sand as they weren’t able to practice in the days leading up to the event. Still, the ensemble won their first couple of matches, being firmly established as volleyball competitors.
“Playing indoor helps a lot because we train a lot,” Dyess said. “Especially with passing.”
Having been victorious in a couple matches, the quartet said bringing home the title became the objective.
“Hopefully we keep it going,” Madkin said.
“We want to win,” Dyess added. “That’s the goal.”
