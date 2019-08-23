Newton County’s Bobby Bass is a defensive-minded football coach by nature, which means he likes for his team to be physical.
Bass hopes that’s the story of this year’s team as they enter their second season with him as head coach.
“We had a great summer and had pretty good attendance overall,” Bass said. “We took around 28 kids to Gyser Falls for perfect attendance. I think we have made a lot of progress over the summer. We felt like we had a good spring and a good summer. I think we have made a lot of progress. The process for year one to year two that we want to see every day is preparation every day, having the right attitude, overcoming adversity. All the things that lead to winning and not necessarily focusing on winning but focusing on the things that create winning.”
One of those things that Bass believes leads to winning is being physical, something the Cougars have not been in recent years.
“I think we got more physical in the spring, not where we want to be,” Bass said. “We want to develop that mindset where we want to be able to dominant up front, and that comes from a mindset. We want to be able to knock them backwards. That’s a lot of people’s offensive line goals, and that’s a mentality. We are still developing and have some young guys up front. I think as we go through the year, we are going to get better.”
Up front, Bass said the Cougars will have one of the largest offensive lines he has been around in high school.
Bass said he expects Arthur Ivy (300), Kemani Shaffer (330), Holder Usry (250), Preston Garvin (350) and Kyle Garrison to man the interior line. At tight end, R.K. Cain and Christian Magee will both see plenty of playing time.
“I feel a lot better about our size up front,” Bass said. “It’s one of the larger offensive lines I have been around, and I have been around several really big ones. It’s a matter of putting those guys in the right combination to where it is a seamless transition and identifying key backups. We have to have some backups. One thing we have done is made a list of our best players and put them on the field.”
At quarterback, Damon Mapp is expected to get the start while he is still looking for a true backup there. At running back, speedster Carlois Walker will see plenty of carries, along with Deyvon May. At wide receiver, Donovan McCoy and London Oliphant will see playing time along with sophomore Tyron Henderson.
On the defensive side, Bass said he hopes the Cougars are much improved over last year.
“We are always going to try and hang our hat on defense,” Bass said. “We want to be able to run the football, moreso this year. We weren’t able to do that like we wanted to last year. I feel like we have gotten stronger and our kids have developed. We just have to put it all together. No. 1, we want to run the football and then be able to throw the ball when we want to. It’s hard to say what our strength is going to be. We are going to find a way to run the ball and stop the run.”
On the defensive front, Cameron McDonald, Christian McGee and Jarvis Tucker will see playing time, while Jamario Ickom, Mason Cooley and Dominic Denson will see playing time.
At linebacker, Miguel Evans and Collin Crowder return, while Dayvon May, Will Hillman and Caleb Blackwell have all been working.
In the secondary, Tony Shelwood and Cory Hardaway will be the safeties, while Delonte Walker will be at a cornerback. Bass said. Tyron Henderson, Logan Loper and Donovan McCory are competing for the other corneback spot.
In the kicking game, Lee Hill will handle placekicking and punting.
“One of the things we are going to focus on a lot is special teams,” Bass said. “The makeup of our team, if we can get really good on special teams, it will be very advantageous for us down the road. We have made special teams have the same amount of time as offense and defense.”
