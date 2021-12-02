Aryah Grace scored 25 points and pulled in nine rebounds for Lamar as the Lady Raiders beat West Lauderdale 56-47 in Thursday evening prep basketball action in Collinsville.
Sarah Dudley Reed had a double-double for Lamar with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Blake Hart finished with 16 points for the Lady Raiders.
In boys action, West Lauderdale defeated Lamar 82-48.
QUITMAN SPLITS WITH NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE
The Quitman girls defeated Northeast Lauderdale 62-34, while the Trojans edged the Panthers 58-57 in Thursday night prep basketball action.
Niyah Strickland scored 18 points for the Lady Panthers, while Dacia Bostic finished with 11 points for Quitman. For Northeast Lauderdale, Trinity Anderson tallied 13 points.
In the boys’ contest, Tylon Brewster led Northeast Lauderdale with 20 points, and Jabez Blaylock had 12 points for the Trojans. Quitman’s Shawn Willis scored 18 points, and Josh Jackson had 14 points for the Panthers.
