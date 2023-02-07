Northeast Lauderdale:
Northeast Lauderdale’s boys team faced off against Leake Central in the first round of the 4-4A tournament at Choctaw Central on Monday night, and the Trojans advanced to the second round with a 65-62 victory.
The Trojans trailed for nearly four whole quarters after going down 7-0 out of the gate, but Northeast battled back from a 43-55 deficit in the fourth quarter to survive in the first round.
Davian Franklin, Northeast’s starting point guard, did not score until midway through the fourth quarter. He then proceeded to hit six key free throws late in the game before finishing with a team-high 11 points.
Franklin said the Trojans will need to rebound better to find success when they play the tournament’s host team at Choctaw Central on Tuesday.
Northeast’s girls team also took on Leake Central in the first round of the tournament on Monday, but the girls could not put together a comeback like the boys did. The Trojans were knocked out of the tournament with a 50-38 loss after going down 8-0 to start the game.
Northeast entered the second half down 28-21, but Braylen Tingle scored seven straight points to tie the game up at 28-28. Leake Central then scored six unanswered points to regain the lead, and the Trojans never caught back up to the Gators.
Tingle led Northeast with 21 points on seven free throws and six baskets, including two 3-pointers.
Clarkdale:
Clarkdale’s boys team will play Forest on Tuesday in the first round of the 5-3A tournament at Morton. Clarkdale’s girls squad will face Union on Tuesday in the first round of the 5-3A tournament at Morton.
Lamar:
Both Lamar’s girls and boys teams finished third in the 2-5A tournament after being knocked out in the second round. The teams’ first-round wins at the tournament allowed them to advance to the North State tournament at Simpson Academy.
Lamar’s boys will play Magnolia Heights in the first round at Simpson Academy on Tuesday, while Lamar’s girls will play Heritage Academy on Tuesday in the first round.
Meridian:
Meridian’s boys team will play Petal at Brandon in the first round of the 5-6A tournament on Tuesday. Meridian’s girls defeated Oak Grove 56-43 on Monday to advance to Thursday’s 5-6A final against Brandon at Brandon High.
Southeast Lauderdale:
On Thursday, Southeast Lauderdale’s boys will face the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Enterprise and Union in the semifinal round of the 5-3A tournament at Morton. Southeast Lauderdale’s girls team will face Enterprise at Morton on Tuesday in the first round of the 5-3A tournament.
West Lauderdale:
West Lauderdale’s boys squad will play Louisville on Tuesday at Choctaw Central in the second round of the 4-4A tournament. West Lauderdale’s girls team fell 54-29 to Kosciusko in the first round at Choctaw Central.
