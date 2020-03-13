John Powell got the win in relief for Lamar as the Raiders edged Newton County Academy 5-4 in Friday afternoon MAIS baseball action.
Powell pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up just one hit and two walks while striking out one. Evan Garrett got the start for Lamar and went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three runs — two earned — on four hits and three walks while striking out two. Will Swift pitched the final three innings for the Raiders, giving up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out three to get the save.
Offensively, Lamar’s Ross Polizzi had a double, and Brandrick Thomas, Even Garrett and John Powell also collected hits.
For NCA, Hays West hit a home run, and Jacob Smith went 2-for-4. Smith and Jax Porter had doubles, and Harber Reese, Braxton Thoms and Lee Hollingsworth also collected hits for the Generals. Kemp Alderman drew three walks.
Hayden West got the start for NCA and pitched six innings, surrendering four runs — one earned — on four hits and two walks while striking out five. Hays West pitched the seventh inning and gave up an unearned run.
Lamar rose to 4-3 on the season, while NCA fell to 7-5.
