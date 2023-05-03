Two high school baseball teams from Lauderdale County fell in the first round of the playoffs, but three still have a chance to make a championship run. Clarkdale, West Lauderdale and Southeast Lauderdale will look to move past the second round this week.
West Lauderdale
The Knights swept North Pontotoc in the first round last week with 8-1 and 10-6 wins, and they remain undefeated in the postseason after beating Corinth 1-0 at home in the first game of the second round on Tuesday.
“I think we did great,” West Lauderdale pitcher Ian Herrington said on his team’s performance against Corinth. “On the mound, for me it was a struggle because there’s great hitters in round two, but I think we fought really good, and at the plate we had a good approach, and we just had that one lucky, timely hit that Brett (Busbea) got, and that put us ahead. Once you get ahead in the game, there’s a lot more confidence on the mound.”
West Lauderdale’s bats went cold against Corinth after they put up 22 total hits in the first round, but Busbea’s didn’t. He put up the Knights’ only two hits of the game with a home run, his 15th of the season, in the second inning and a single in the fourth.
“Brett’s been doing that all year,” West Lauderdale coach Jason Smith said on Busbea’s home run. “That gives us a lot of energy, and if we score one, it takes two to beat us. So, that’s always a good feeling.”
Herrington held on to the lead on the mound for the Knights once Busbea put them up early. He gave up just one hit and two walks on 102 pitches through seven innings, and he struck out 12 Warriors.
“Pitching is the name of the game,” Busbea said. “Ian pitched lights out. I mean, there is no better. He gave up one hit, but there was really not much else you can do. Threw strikes all game and eliminated walks.”
Next up, the Knights will look for their second sweep of the playoffs in a matchup at Corinth on Thursday.
Clarkdale
The Clarkdale Bulldogs won their first-round series against Tylertown in a 10-0, 13-5 sweep of the Chiefs. The Bulldogs then extended their winning streak to six games with a 6-2 road victory over West Marion in their first game of the second round.
Cal Culpepper earned the win on the mound for Clarkdale by holding West Marion scoreless through the final six innings after he gave up two runs in the first inning. Culpepper threw seven strikeouts while giving up five hits and three walks. Clarkdale earned six hits and six walks at the plate in the victory.
Next, Clarkdale will return home on Friday to face West Marion in game two of the second round.
Southeast Lauderdale
Southeast Lauderdale suffered a 5-1 loss to Wesson after the Tigers failed to earn a hit in the first game of the playoffs, but five hits in game two was enough for the Tigers to win 7-2. Then, the Tigers began to see the ball over the plate better in game three.
They smacked 12 hits into play, and four Southeast Lauderdale batters earned multiple hits en route to a 14-2 game-three victory. Nathan Wilson hit a single, a double and a two-run home run for Southeast.
John Willis, Jacob Hostetler and Kohl Ethridge all saw time on the mound in the win. They combined to give up seven hits and a walk while throwing nine strikeouts.
The Tigers will face St. Andrew’s on the road in their first game of the second round on Wednesday after The Meridian Star’s press time.
Northeast Lauderdale
The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans fell 11-1 and 13-4 in their first-round series against South Pontotoc.
Lamar
The Lamar Raiders took on a tough Magnolia Heights squad to open the postseason, and they fell 9-2 in game one before losing 10-0 in game two.
