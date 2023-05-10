Clarkdale and West Lauderdale’s baseball teams may not have played perfectly in each playoff matchup, but the Bulldogs and the Knights still have a perfect postseason record following the first games of their third-round matchups.
West Lauderdale:
The West Lauderdale Knights are rolling past teams so far in the postseason. They swept North Pontotoc in round one before beating Corinth 1-0, 6-3 in round two to advance to a third round series against South Pontotoc.
The Knights looked cool and collected at the plate in game one at West Lauderdale. They racked up nine hits and four walks while striking out just twice to secure an 11-1 win in a game shortened by one inning because of the run rule.
“It was a great atmosphere, and really pleased with how we played in all aspects of the game,” West Lauderdale coach Jason Smith said. “It gives you a lot of confidence (to win a playoff game 11-1). You know you’ve got to reset and come back on Friday, and it’s going to be tough to play up there, but it’s always great to get game one and to be up one game in the series.”
West Lauderdale’s Cannon Graham ended the game with the best offensive performance of the night after racking up three runs and two hits. His first hit resulted in a single in the third inning, and he earned two RBI by hitting a ball over the outfield wall in the next inning to put the Knights up 8-0.
Graham said it felt amazing for West Lauderdale to secure the big win with a mixture of small ball and big hits. He said he had been seeing pitches well lately, and he had a special feeling heading into game one.
“You don’t ever want to go up there trying to hit a home run, it just kind of happens,” Graham said. “That one sure felt good to run into, that’s for sure.”
South Pontotoc ended game one with just three hits. Two of those were off of pitches by Ian Herrington, who tossed two walks and three strikeouts in five innings, though he also gave up a base by hitting a batter in the helmet with a pitch. The third came off a pitch by Ridge Brown, who tossed one strikeout in his only inning on the mound.
Next up, the Knights will travel to South Pontotoc on Friday looking to sweep the Cougars in game two.
“We always stop at the Tin Lizzie in West Point, and we have fun on our bus trips,” Graham said. “I think that’s one of our big reasons as a team that we do good. We bond on the bus trips and do a lot of things, a lot of crazy things. But, it feels good. We’re ready to go out there Friday.”
Clarkdale:
Clarkdale swept Tylertown in the first round to advance to the second, where the Bulldogs swept West Marion. Clarkdale defeated the Trojans 6-2 in game one, but game two extended into extra innings tied at 5-5 after the seventh inning. West Marion’s pitcher balked with a Bulldog on third base in the bottom of the eighth inning to send Clarkdale on to the third round with a 6-5 victory.
Clarkdale drew St. Andrew’s Episcopal for round three, and the Bulldogs never trailed in game one en route to a 6-1 road victory. They scored a run in each of the first three innings before scoring three in the seventh inning to put the Saints away.
The Bulldogs deployed starter Cal Culpepper and closer T.J. Gordon on the mound for game one, and the pitchers showed once again that pitching is one of the greatest strengths of this Clarkdale team. Culpepper allowed just three hits while throwing six strikeouts through six innings, and Gordon closed out the final inning by giving up one hit and striking out two batters.
At the plate, the Bulldogs are no slouches, though. They racked up 12 hits, including three each by Gordon and Drake Collum, and three walks.
Next up, the Bulldogs return home on Friday for game two against St. Andrew’s in search of another postseason series sweep.
Southeast Lauderdale:
The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers were able to pull off a series comeback against Wesson in round one after losing their first game of the postseason, but another comeback was not in the cards for the Tigers in round two against St. Andrew’s.
Southeast Lauderdale fell 12-2 on the road in the first game of the second round. The Tigers kept game two much closer when they returned home, but St. Andrew’s came away with a 4-3 victory to advance in the playoffs.
