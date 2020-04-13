Whether it’s for pride, or just something to do, Clarkdale baseball coach Scott Gibson can be found on the school’s baseball field five days a week.
No, the MHSAA hasn’t allowed baseball games to resume, but the grass isn’t going to cut itself, and general upkeep is a part of Gibson’s routine even when it’s not baseball season.
“We’ve always kept it up,” Gibson said. “We feel like we have a nice field, and we have junior colleges and travel teams that use our field, so you always want it to be game ready.”
During the coronavirus pandemic, spring sports have been suspended, yet Lauderdale County baseball coaches still spend plenty of time on the field mowing, weed eating, raking and trying to make the fields look as nice as possible. With so much time being spent at home, Gibson admitted it’s nice to work on the field, which isn’t far from his house, and give himself an activity.
“I would be lying if I didn’t say it wasn’t a way for me to be on the lawn mower clearing my mind and thinking,” Gibson said. “It’s always been that way for me (when I work on the field). I’ve solved a lot of problems out here.”
It isn’t just about habit, Gibson added.
“We still have hope for those three seniors — Jakob Farmer, Tripp Freeman and Kole McMillan — that we’ll still have a season at some point, so we’re doing our part to help keep the field up and ready,” Gibson said.
Like Gibson, West Lauderdale baseball coach Jason Smith lives close to his school’s field, and he spends an hour or two several times a week making sure it’s in playing shape.
“During this time all the coaches have offered to help, but I’ve asked them to stay at home and be as safe as possible,” Smith said.
Given its position next to the school, Smith said he also wants passers by to admire the field when they’re traveling toward West Lauderdale.
“It’s the first part of campus you see when you come down West Lauderdale Road,” Smith explained. “We want our community to keep the sense of pride in the facilities we’ve built here.”
Southeast Lauderdale baseball coach Shay Cooper can relate, which is why it’s important to him to always make sure the field is looking crisp.
“You don’t want another coach, parents (of opposing teams) or anyone coming to your field and it being an embarrassment,” Cooper said. “I don’t want the statement to be, ‘Southeast’s field is terrible.’”
Tyler Vick, head baseball coach at Northeast Lauderdale, said keeping the field in pristine shape is one of many ways a coach can set a good example to his players.
“It’s hard to ask your players to take pride in your program if you’re not willing to,” Vick said. “Also, if you let it get too bad off it’s really hard to get it back under control.”
Cooper described field upkeep as a daily job regardless of whether or not games are being played, and that includes not just mowing and raking but also spraying for bugs. In addition to the field itself, facilities surrounding it such as the dugout and batting cages are also a focal point for Cooper when he does maintenance.
“It helps from a standpoint that they’re not getting a lot of use with us not playing,” Cooper said. “Usually you’re trying to get stuff done in between games, practices or classes. It’s usually a rush, but that’s not the case right now.”
When he steps back and examines his work, Vick said it’s a good feeling seeing the field at Northeast Lauderdale in the best shape possible.
“It’s just a feeling of accomplishment… and also a pride thing,” Vick said. “Having your own field and your own facility to look after, it’s a good feeling to have pride in something you maintained.”
If baseball does resume this spring, Cooper said it’s all the more reason to make sure the field is ready.
“If you don’t, you’ll be so far behind that you can’t catch up,” Cooper said.
Hopefully, being away from the game will give everyone a greater appreciation for baseball when it does return, Smith said.
“I think everything that’s happened will definitely change the perspective on how grateful we are for every opportunity we have to be on the field, whether it’s with practice or just being around your teammates and coaches and not taking any moment for granted,” Smith said.
